Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 152





The ace face.





Posts: 24 152The ace face. Re: Those smiley images « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:22:27 AM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 10:49:25 AM





























Apple products are for children and stupid cunts.

(no they aren't knocky.

AND MOVE THAT FUCKING QUOTE BUTTON UP. got an iPhone and an ipad for nicks,(no they aren't knocky.AND MOVE THAT FUCKING QUOTE BUTTON UP. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "