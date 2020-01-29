Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 29, 2020, 11:31:44 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Those smiley images
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Those smiley images (Read 32 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 152
The ace face.
Those smiley images
«
on:
Today
at 10:38:45 AM »
We have on here,don't work on an iPad..What's the crack..
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 836
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Those smiley images
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:49:25 AM »
Apple products are for children and stupid cunts.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 152
The ace face.
Re: Those smiley images
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:22:27 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 10:49:25 AM
Apple products are for children and stupid cunts.
got an iPhone and an ipad for nicks,
(no they aren't knocky.
AND MOVE THAT FUCKING QUOTE BUTTON UP.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...