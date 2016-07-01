Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 152





The ace face.





Posts: 24 152The ace face. Re: Grey Beards « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:26:39 AM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 10:30:35 AM





















Should I just Grecian 2000 the cunt then? you thought this was about old minges didn't you. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "