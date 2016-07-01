Welcome,
January 29, 2020, 11:31:39 AM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Grey Beards
Author
Topic: Grey Beards (Read 56 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 290
Pack o cunts
Grey Beards
«
on:
Today
at 10:26:36 AM »
Its not a fucking fashion statement
You just cant be arsed to have a proper shave you scruffy old cunt!
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 836
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Grey Beards
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:30:35 AM »
Should I just Grecian 2000 the cunt then?
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Dicky2006
Online
Posts: 11 993
Re: Grey Beards
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:34:15 AM »
I cant grow a beard
Cant wait for puberty to hit
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 453
Re: Grey Beards
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:34:44 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 10:30:35 AM
Should I just Grecian 2000 the cunt then?
HAVE YER GOT ONE LIKE
CLEM WONT LIKE THAT
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 836
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Grey Beards
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:47:09 AM »
Fuck him.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 152
The ace face.
Re: Grey Beards
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:26:39 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 10:30:35 AM
Should I just Grecian 2000 the cunt then?
you thought this was about old minges didn't you.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Loading...