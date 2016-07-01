Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Grey Beards  (Read 56 times)
Ural Quntz
« on: Today at 10:26:36 AM »
Its not a fucking fashion statement

You just cant be arsed to have a proper shave you scruffy old cunt!

"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:30:35 AM »
Should I just Grecian 2000 the cunt then?


 






Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Dicky2006
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:34:15 AM »
I cant grow a beard  :gaz:

Cant wait for puberty to hit  :homer:
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:34:44 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 10:30:35 AM
Should I just Grecian 2000 the cunt then?


 






 
HAVE YER GOT ONE LIKE  klins CLEM WONT LIKE THAT   mcl
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:47:09 AM »
Fuck him.






 
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:26:39 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 10:30:35 AM
Should I just Grecian 2000 the cunt then?


 






 mcl
you thought this  was about old minges didn't you. :chrisk:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!"
