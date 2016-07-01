Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 30, 2020, 01:39:42 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: HAD A BIT OF LUCK LAST NIGHT  (Read 311 times)
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 469


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:24:59 AM »
ABOUT TIME I DROPPED A TON ON VILLA TO BEAT LEICESTER
AT ODDS OF 7/2 WHICH I THOUGHT WAS A BIG PRICE CONSIDERING HOW VILLA PLAYED IN THE FIRST LEG ANYWAY 92ND MINUTE GOAL  :like:
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 186



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:34:14 AM »
Well done. I have been having a mare lately and stopped for a while.

Back on the sauce last night and luck has turned.

Backed Leeds when down 1-0 and added more smaller bets with increasing odds at 2-0 .

Also piled into Villa Leicester btts in-play

I will do the Man U City btts tonight

 
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 469


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:39:47 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:34:14 AM
Well done. I have been having a mare lately and stopped for a while.

Back on the sauce last night and luck has turned.

Backed Leeds when down 1-0 and added more smaller bets with increasing odds at 2-0 .

Also piled into Villa Leicester btts in-play

I will do the Man U City btts tonight

 
GOOD LUCK  :like: WHAT PRICE IS THAT TONIGHT MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 186



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:47:11 AM »
3/4 - shit odds.

I am starting to make more in-play bets. 
Logged
Dicky2006
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 997


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:50:43 AM »
That Grealish is a right cunt but get him in the England squad.

Carries that team
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 469


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:05:40 AM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 09:50:43 AM
That Grealish is a right cunt but get him in the England squad.

Carries that team
I HATE THE CUNT BUT HE IS CLASS
SOUTHGATE NEEDS TO CALL HIM UP  :like:
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 947


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:18:02 AM »
Grealish is a fantastic little player .


I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Dicky2006
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 997


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:26:31 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:18:02 AM
Grealish is a fantastic little player .


I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.



That is a big price but i just cant see them doing it without Rashford.
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 947


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:34:25 AM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 10:26:31 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:18:02 AM
Grealish is a fantastic little player .


I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.



That is a big price but i just cant see them doing it without Rashford.

Neither can I but at 28/1, it's worth losing in hope of it coming in.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 469


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:36:28 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:34:25 AM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 10:26:31 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:18:02 AM
Grealish is a fantastic little player .


I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.



That is a big price but i just cant see them doing it without Rashford.

Neither can I but at 28/1, it's worth losing in hope of it coming in.
  lost
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 947


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:10:58 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:36:28 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:34:25 AM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 10:26:31 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:18:02 AM
Grealish is a fantastic little player .


I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.



That is a big price but i just cant see them doing it without Rashford.

Neither can I but at 28/1, it's worth losing in hope of it coming in.
  lost

Surely it's worth a go.

It's not life savings, it's £10.

It's highly unlikely that united will do the impossible but football is a funny old game.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 469


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:15:36 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:10:58 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:36:28 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:34:25 AM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 10:26:31 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:18:02 AM
Grealish is a fantastic little player .


I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.



That is a big price but i just cant see them doing it without Rashford.

Neither can I but at 28/1, it's worth losing in hope of it coming in.
  lost

Surely it's worth a go.

It's not life savings, it's £10.

It's highly unlikely that united will do the impossible but football is a funny old game.
GOOD LUCK :like:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 172


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:29:24 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:10:58 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:36:28 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:34:25 AM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 10:26:31 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:18:02 AM
Grealish is a fantastic little player .


I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.



That is a big price but i just cant see them doing it without Rashford.

Neither can I but at 28/1, it's worth losing in hope of it coming in.
  lost

Surely it's worth a go.

It's not life savings, it's £10.

It's highly unlikely that united will do the impossible but football is a funny old game.
not in this case. mcl
have you bet to win the game or get to the final.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 848


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:09:26 PM »
WHU 0-6 Liverpool.





 :like:
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 947


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 01:36:44 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 11:29:24 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:10:58 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:36:28 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:34:25 AM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 10:26:31 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:18:02 AM
Grealish is a fantastic little player .


I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.



That is a big price but i just cant see them doing it without Rashford.

Neither can I but at 28/1, it's worth losing in hope of it coming in.
  lost

Surely it's worth a go.

It's not life savings, it's £10.

It's highly unlikely that united will do the impossible but football is a funny old game.
not in this case. mcl
have you bet to win the game or get to the final.

To qualify.

United are 7.5/1 to win the game.
28/1 to go through.

I should've doubled up. To go through, United have to win.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 469


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:40:26 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 01:36:44 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 11:29:24 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:10:58 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:36:28 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:34:25 AM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 10:26:31 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:18:02 AM
Grealish is a fantastic little player .


I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.



That is a big price but i just cant see them doing it without Rashford.

Neither can I but at 28/1, it's worth losing in hope of it coming in.
  lost

Surely it's worth a go.

It's not life savings, it's £10.

It's highly unlikely that united will do the impossible but football is a funny old game.
not in this case. mcl
have you bet to win the game or get to the final.

To qualify.

United are 7.5/1 to win the game.
28/1 to go through.

I should've doubled up. To go through, United have to win.
YER SHOULD BACK EM TO WIN THE CUP  mcl
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 469


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:34:03 AM »
WELL DONE RIK  :like:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 172


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:42:20 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 01:36:44 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 11:29:24 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:10:58 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:36:28 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:34:25 AM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Yesterday at 10:26:31 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:18:02 AM
Grealish is a fantastic little player .


I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.



That is a big price but i just cant see them doing it without Rashford.

Neither can I but at 28/1, it's worth losing in hope of it coming in.
  lost

Surely it's worth a go.

It's not life savings, it's £10.

It's highly unlikely that united will do the impossible but football is a funny old game.
not in this case. mcl
have you bet to win the game or get to the final.

To qualify.

United are 7.5/1 to win the game.
28/1 to go through.

I should've doubled up. To go through, United have to win.
too win the game on the night @ 7/1 was the one to take,qualifying was a stretch.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 