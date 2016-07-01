Welcome,
January 29, 2020, 11:31:33 AM
KEEP THE FAITH...
HAD A BIT OF LUCK LAST NIGHT
Author
Topic: HAD A BIT OF LUCK LAST NIGHT (Read 132 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 8 453
HAD A BIT OF LUCK LAST NIGHT
«
on:
Today
at 09:24:59 AM »
ABOUT TIME I DROPPED A TON ON VILLA TO BEAT LEICESTER
AT ODDS OF 7/2 WHICH I THOUGHT WAS A BIG PRICE CONSIDERING HOW VILLA PLAYED IN THE FIRST LEG ANYWAY 92ND MINUTE GOAL
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 180
Re: HAD A BIT OF LUCK LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:34:14 AM »
Well done. I have been having a mare lately and stopped for a while.
Back on the sauce last night and luck has turned.
Backed Leeds when down 1-0 and added more smaller bets with increasing odds at 2-0 .
Also piled into Villa Leicester btts in-play
I will do the Man U City btts tonight
monkeyman
Posts: 8 453
Re: HAD A BIT OF LUCK LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:39:47 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 09:34:14 AM
Well done. I have been having a mare lately and stopped for a while.
Back on the sauce last night and luck has turned.
Backed Leeds when down 1-0 and added more smaller bets with increasing odds at 2-0 .
Also piled into Villa Leicester btts in-play
I will do the Man U City btts tonight
GOOD LUCK
WHAT PRICE IS THAT TONIGHT MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 180
Re: HAD A BIT OF LUCK LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:47:11 AM »
3/4 - shit odds.
I am starting to make more in-play bets.
Dicky2006
Posts: 11 993
Re: HAD A BIT OF LUCK LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:50:43 AM »
That Grealish is a right cunt but get him in the England squad.
Carries that team
monkeyman
Posts: 8 453
Re: HAD A BIT OF LUCK LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:05:40 AM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on
Today
at 09:50:43 AM
That Grealish is a right cunt but get him in the England squad.
Carries that team
I HATE THE CUNT BUT HE IS CLASS
SOUTHGATE NEEDS TO CALL HIM UP
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 944
Once in every lifetime
Re: HAD A BIT OF LUCK LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:18:02 AM »
Grealish is a fantastic little player .
I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.
Dicky2006
Posts: 11 993
Re: HAD A BIT OF LUCK LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:26:31 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 10:18:02 AM
Grealish is a fantastic little player .
I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.
That is a big price but i just cant see them doing it without Rashford.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 944
Once in every lifetime
Re: HAD A BIT OF LUCK LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:34:25 AM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on
Today
at 10:26:31 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 10:18:02 AM
Grealish is a fantastic little player .
I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.
That is a big price but i just cant see them doing it without Rashford.
Neither can I but at 28/1, it's worth losing in hope of it coming in.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 453
Re: HAD A BIT OF LUCK LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:36:28 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 10:34:25 AM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on
Today
at 10:26:31 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 10:18:02 AM
Grealish is a fantastic little player .
I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.
That is a big price but i just cant see them doing it without Rashford.
Neither can I but at 28/1, it's worth losing in hope of it coming in.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 944
Once in every lifetime
Re: HAD A BIT OF LUCK LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:10:58 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 10:36:28 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 10:34:25 AM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on
Today
at 10:26:31 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 10:18:02 AM
Grealish is a fantastic little player .
I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.
That is a big price but i just cant see them doing it without Rashford.
Neither can I but at 28/1, it's worth losing in hope of it coming in.
Surely it's worth a go.
It's not life savings, it's £10.
It's highly unlikely that united will do the impossible but football is a funny old game.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 453
Re: HAD A BIT OF LUCK LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 11:15:36 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 11:10:58 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 10:36:28 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 10:34:25 AM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on
Today
at 10:26:31 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 10:18:02 AM
Grealish is a fantastic little player .
I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.
That is a big price but i just cant see them doing it without Rashford.
Neither can I but at 28/1, it's worth losing in hope of it coming in.
Surely it's worth a go.
It's not life savings, it's £10.
It's highly unlikely that united will do the impossible but football is a funny old game.
GOOD LUCK
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 152
The ace face.
Re: HAD A BIT OF LUCK LAST NIGHT
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 11:29:24 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 11:10:58 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 10:36:28 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 10:34:25 AM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on
Today
at 10:26:31 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 10:18:02 AM
Grealish is a fantastic little player .
I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.
That is a big price but i just cant see them doing it without Rashford.
Neither can I but at 28/1, it's worth losing in hope of it coming in.
Surely it's worth a go.
It's not life savings, it's £10.
It's highly unlikely that united will do the impossible but
football is a funny old game
.
not in this case.
have you bet to win the game or get to the final.
