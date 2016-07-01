Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: HAD A BIT OF LUCK LAST NIGHT  (Read 132 times)
monkeyman
« on: Today at 09:24:59 AM »
ABOUT TIME I DROPPED A TON ON VILLA TO BEAT LEICESTER
AT ODDS OF 7/2 WHICH I THOUGHT WAS A BIG PRICE CONSIDERING HOW VILLA PLAYED IN THE FIRST LEG ANYWAY 92ND MINUTE GOAL  :like:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:34:14 AM »
Well done. I have been having a mare lately and stopped for a while.

Back on the sauce last night and luck has turned.

Backed Leeds when down 1-0 and added more smaller bets with increasing odds at 2-0 .

Also piled into Villa Leicester btts in-play

I will do the Man U City btts tonight

 
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:39:47 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:34:14 AM
Well done. I have been having a mare lately and stopped for a while.

Back on the sauce last night and luck has turned.

Backed Leeds when down 1-0 and added more smaller bets with increasing odds at 2-0 .

Also piled into Villa Leicester btts in-play

I will do the Man U City btts tonight

 
GOOD LUCK  :like: WHAT PRICE IS THAT TONIGHT MIGHT HAVE A DABBLE
Wee_Willie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:47:11 AM »
3/4 - shit odds.

I am starting to make more in-play bets. 
Dicky2006
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:50:43 AM »
That Grealish is a right cunt but get him in the England squad.

Carries that team
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:05:40 AM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 09:50:43 AM
That Grealish is a right cunt but get him in the England squad.

Carries that team
I HATE THE CUNT BUT HE IS CLASS
SOUTHGATE NEEDS TO CALL HIM UP  :like:
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:18:02 AM »
Grealish is a fantastic little player .


I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.
Dicky2006
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:26:31 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:18:02 AM
Grealish is a fantastic little player .


I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.



That is a big price but i just cant see them doing it without Rashford.
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:34:25 AM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 10:26:31 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:18:02 AM
Grealish is a fantastic little player .


I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.



That is a big price but i just cant see them doing it without Rashford.

Neither can I but at 28/1, it's worth losing in hope of it coming in.
monkeyman
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:36:28 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:34:25 AM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 10:26:31 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:18:02 AM
Grealish is a fantastic little player .


I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.



That is a big price but i just cant see them doing it without Rashford.

Neither can I but at 28/1, it's worth losing in hope of it coming in.
  lost
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:10:58 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:36:28 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:34:25 AM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 10:26:31 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:18:02 AM
Grealish is a fantastic little player .


I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.



That is a big price but i just cant see them doing it without Rashford.

Neither can I but at 28/1, it's worth losing in hope of it coming in.
  lost

Surely it's worth a go.

It's not life savings, it's £10.

It's highly unlikely that united will do the impossible but football is a funny old game.
monkeyman
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:15:36 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 11:10:58 AM

GOOD LUCK :like:
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:36:28 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:34:25 AM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 10:26:31 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:18:02 AM
Grealish is a fantastic little player .


I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.



That is a big price but i just cant see them doing it without Rashford.

Neither can I but at 28/1, it's worth losing in hope of it coming in.
  lost

Surely it's worth a go.

It's not life savings, it's £10.

It's highly unlikely that united will do the impossible but football is a funny old game.
GOOD LUCK :like:
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:29:24 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 11:10:58 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:36:28 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:34:25 AM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 10:26:31 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:18:02 AM
Grealish is a fantastic little player .


I'm having a daft £10 on Man United to qualify tonight. 28/1 on bet365.



That is a big price but i just cant see them doing it without Rashford.

Neither can I but at 28/1, it's worth losing in hope of it coming in.
  lost

Surely it's worth a go.

It's not life savings, it's £10.

It's highly unlikely that united will do the impossible but football is a funny old game.
not in this case. mcl
have you bet to win the game or get to the final.
