Ayresome89

Online



Posts: 24





Posts: 24 Ed Woodward « on: Today at 12:28:48 AM » Home targeted by mobs of Manchester United fans. Throwing flares and demanding he walk. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 144





The ace face.





Posts: 24 144The ace face. Re: Ed Woodward « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:41:22 AM » Quote from: Ayresome89 on Today at 12:28:48 AM Home targeted by mobs of Manchester United fans. Throwing flares and demanding he walk.

must be pissed off if they've drove all the way from London to moan. must be pissed off if they've drove all the way from London to moan. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 10 937





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 10 937Once in every lifetime Re: Ed Woodward « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:32:07 AM » Quote from: Ayresome89 on Today at 12:28:48 AM Home targeted by mobs of Manchester United fans. Throwing flares and demanding he walk.



You seem as obsessed in man united, as ya dad, sorry ya mate, sorry I meant dixieland You seem as obsessed in man united, as ya dad, sorry ya mate, sorry I meant dixieland Logged Glory Glory Man United

mingebag

Online



Posts: 4 213







Posts: 4 213 Re: Ed Woodward « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:20:07 AM » Used to love the Equaliser me Logged