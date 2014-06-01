Welcome,
January 29, 2020, 09:25:42 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ed Woodward
Author
Topic: Ed Woodward (Read 139 times)
Ayresome89
Online
Posts: 24
Ed Woodward
«
on:
Today
at 12:28:48 AM »
Home targeted by mobs of Manchester United fans. Throwing flares and demanding he walk.
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 144
The ace face.
Re: Ed Woodward
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:41:22 AM »
Quote from: Ayresome89 on
Today
at 12:28:48 AM
Home targeted by mobs of Manchester United fans. Throwing flares and demanding he walk.
must be pissed off if they've drove all the way from London to moan.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 10 937
Once in every lifetime
Re: Ed Woodward
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:32:07 AM »
Quote from: Ayresome89 on
Today
at 12:28:48 AM
Home targeted by mobs of Manchester United fans. Throwing flares and demanding he walk.
You seem as obsessed in man united, as ya dad, sorry ya mate, sorry I meant dixieland
Glory Glory Man United
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 213
Re: Ed Woodward
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:20:07 AM »
Used to love the Equaliser me
dixieland
Offline
Posts: 1 267
Re: Ed Woodward
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:03:01 AM »
Not even close Rik, I believe this editor is much closer to home to you than you think. I NEVER hide behind alias's.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:31:03 AM by dixieland
»
