January 29, 2020, 01:14:27 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ed Woodward
Author
Topic: Ed Woodward (Read 32 times)
Ayresome89
Posts: 24
Ed Woodward
Today
at 12:28:48 AM »
Home targeted by mobs of Manchester United fans. Throwing flares and demanding he walk.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 144
The ace face.
Re: Ed Woodward
Today
at 12:41:22 AM »
Quote from: Ayresome89 on
Today
at 12:28:48 AM
Home targeted by mobs of Manchester United fans. Throwing flares and demanding he walk.
must be pissed off if they've drove all the way from London to moan.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
