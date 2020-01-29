Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 29, 2020, 01:14:22 AM
Topic: Ed Woodward
« on: Today at 12:28:48 AM »
Home targeted by mobs of Manchester United fans. Throwing flares and demanding he walk.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:41:22 AM »
Home targeted by mobs of Manchester United fans. Throwing flares and demanding he walk.
must be pissed off if they've drove all the way from London to moan. :basil:
