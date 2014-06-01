Wee_Willie

Please click on link, sign and share



https://www.change.org/p/identify-and-prosecute-the-police-officers-involved-in-facilitating-the-covering-up-of-the-grooming-gangs To prosecute the police officers involved in the covering up of the Manchester grooming gangs? A group will hand it in to the Mayor, IOPC and GMP Logged

Wee_Willie

Re: Please click on link, sign and share



Do some research on Maggie Oliver if you haven't already. She deserves a fucking knighthood



Some on here don't like what she is doing ...



cheers fellas

Do some research on Maggie Oliver if you haven't already. She deserves a fucking knighthood

Some on here don't like what she is doing ...

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/this-truth-detective-who-blew-17562787

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Please click on link, sign and share

There should be a public enquiry into all these cover ups.The police are there to uphold the law not act as a political entity themselves.No doubt the usual suspects on here will cry racist.They will also be absent from this thread as they always are when there is irrefutable evidence of Muslim rape gangs.