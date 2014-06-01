Welcome,
January 30, 2020
Please click on link, sign and share
Author
Topic: Please click on link, sign and share (Read 207 times)
Wee_Willie
Please click on link, sign and share
To prosecute the police officers involved in the covering up of the Manchester grooming gangs? A group will hand it in to the Mayor, IOPC and GMP
https://www.change.org/p/identify-and-prosecute-the-police-officers-involved-in-facilitating-the-covering-up-of-the-grooming-gangs
Teamboro
Re: Please click on link, sign and share
Done
Bobupanddown
Re: Please click on link, sign and share
Done
Wee_Willie
Re: Please click on link, sign and share
cheers fellas
Do some research on Maggie Oliver if you haven't already. She deserves a fucking knighthood
Some on here don't like what she is doing ...
https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/this-truth-detective-who-blew-17562787
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime
Re: Please click on link, sign and share
cheers fellas
Do some research on Maggie Oliver if you haven't already. She deserves a fucking knighthood
Some on here don't like what she is doing ...
https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/this-truth-detective-who-blew-17562787
Done
Glory Glory Man United
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.
Re: Please click on link, sign and share
There should be a public enquiry into all these cover ups.The police are there to uphold the law not act as a political entity themselves.No doubt the usual suspects on here will cry racist.They will also be absent from this thread as they always are when there is irrefutable evidence of Muslim rape gangs.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Please click on link, sign and share
Robbso will be along presently to fuckin destroy all you righty cunts.
That is if he hasn't fuckin flounced.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Please click on link, sign and share
Signed.
mingebag
Re: Please click on link, sign and share
Done
not seeing many Mohammeds on the list
