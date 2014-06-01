Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Please click on link, sign and share
To prosecute the police officers involved in the covering up of the Manchester grooming gangs? A group will hand it in to the Mayor, IOPC and GMP

https://www.change.org/p/identify-and-prosecute-the-police-officers-involved-in-facilitating-the-covering-up-of-the-grooming-gangs
Done
Done
 :like: cheers fellas

Do some research on Maggie Oliver if you haven't already. She deserves a fucking knighthood

Some on here don't like what she is doing ...

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/this-truth-detective-who-blew-17562787
Quote from: Wee_Willie
:like: cheers fellas

Do some research on Maggie Oliver if you haven't already. She deserves a fucking knighthood

Some on here don't like what she is doing ...

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/this-truth-detective-who-blew-17562787

Done
There should be a public enquiry into all these cover ups.The police are there to uphold the law not act as a political entity themselves.No doubt the usual suspects on here will cry racist.They will also be absent from this thread as they always are when there is irrefutable evidence of Muslim rape gangs.
Robbso will be along presently to fuckin destroy all you righty cunts.






That is if he hasn't fuckin flounced.
















 
Signed.
Done  :like: not seeing many Mohammeds on the list 
