January 29, 2020
Only in France but not reported by the BBC
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 175



Today at 12:06:05 AM
Protesting firemen setting themselves alight and rucking with riot police. I can't see it on BBC. Perhaps Kobe is still warm. Bye bye EU.

https://twitter.com/MoadabJ/status/1222153364647174144
ccole
Posts: 3 993


Reply #1 on: Today at 01:26:39 AM
Is it only civil servants protesting ?

It is their pensions that are been dragged back to the level of joe public.
