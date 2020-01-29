Welcome,
January 29, 2020
Only in France but not reported by the BBC
Author
Topic: Only in France but not reported by the BBC
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 175
Only in France but not reported by the BBC
Today
at 12:06:05 AM
Protesting firemen setting themselves alight and rucking with riot police. I can't see it on BBC. Perhaps Kobe is still warm. Bye bye EU.
https://twitter.com/MoadabJ/status/1222153364647174144
ccole
Posts: 3 993
Re: Only in France but not reported by the BBC
Today
at 01:26:39 AM
Is it only civil servants protesting ?
It is their pensions that are been dragged back to the level of joe public.
