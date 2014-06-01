dixieland

Re: BIG PANIC BUY FOR MANURE « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:59:11 AM » You would have thought after what Leicester did to them on the Maguire deal that they might have learnt a lesson, but it seems not.

The amateurish way in which this club is run now really stinks of desperation, but attacking the CEO's home really is out of order. Woodward has a family but despite all the money he has given them, the fact the managers can't get a tune out of the players is not his fault.

Shame on the lot of them for attacking a family home.

Wonder if they will attack his home again if this over priced Fernandez turns out to be another Pogba, Sanchez, Lindelof, Shaw, Lakaku, DeMaria, Depay, Bailey. Wonder when the deluded fools will realise that the manager is just not very good, after all, wasn't Olly their choice to be the chosen one No5.

Man Utd & Newcastle fans liking to 'two peas in a pod', but at least Ashley's home was not attacked.