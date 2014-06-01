Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 29, 2020, 09:25:32 AM
Author Topic: BIG PANIC BUY FOR MANURE  (Read 157 times)
monkeyman
« on: Yesterday at 11:36:48 PM »
BRUNO FERNANDEZ 67.71 MILLION 
FUCKING SHOCKING
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:12:05 AM »
They've been after him since last summer. He's a quality player but unfortunately United need much more in that team than just Fernandes.
Glory Glory Man United
Skinz
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:27:32 AM »
And they pay Woody back by attacking his house(Gypo MIBS probably)

https://twitter.com/MadmanMason3/status/1222261928485171207?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1222261928485171207&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231222261928485171207

5th in the league and theyre fuckin losing it  rava

Fuck knows what relagation would do to these entitled cunts :wanker:
dixieland
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:59:11 AM »
You would have thought after what Leicester did to them on the Maguire deal that they might have learnt a lesson, but it seems not.
The amateurish way in which this club is run now really stinks of desperation, but attacking the CEO's home really is out of order. Woodward has a family but despite all the money he has given them, the fact the managers can't get a tune out of the players is not his fault.
Shame on the lot of them for attacking a family home.
Wonder if they will attack his home again if this over priced Fernandez turns out to be another Pogba, Sanchez, Lindelof, Shaw, Lakaku, DeMaria, Depay, Bailey. Wonder when the deluded fools will realise that the manager is just not very good, after all, wasn't Olly their choice to be the chosen one No5.
Man Utd & Newcastle fans liking to 'two peas in a pod', but at least Ashley's home was not attacked.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:39:24 AM by dixieland »
