Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 29, 2020, 01:14:11 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BIG PANIC BUY FOR MANURE
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: BIG PANIC BUY FOR MANURE (Read 65 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 441
BIG PANIC BUY FOR MANURE
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:36:48 PM »
BRUNO FERNANDEZ 67.71 MILLION
FUCKING SHOCKING
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 10 936
Once in every lifetime
Re: BIG PANIC BUY FOR MANURE
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:12:05 AM »
They've been after him since last summer. He's a quality player but unfortunately United need much more in that team than just Fernandes.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 1 983
Re: BIG PANIC BUY FOR MANURE
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:27:32 AM »
And they pay Woody back by attacking his house(Gypo MIBS probably)
https://twitter.com/MadmanMason3/status/1222261928485171207?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1222261928485171207&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231222261928485171207
5th in the league and theyre fuckin losing it
Fuck knows what relagation would do to these entitled cunts
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...