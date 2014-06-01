Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 29, 2020
BIG PANIC BUY FOR MANURE
monkeyman
Posts: 8 441


Yesterday at 11:36:48 PM
BRUNO FERNANDEZ 67.71 MILLION 
FUCKING SHOCKING
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 936


Once in every lifetime


Reply #1 on: Today at 12:12:05 AM
They've been after him since last summer. He's a quality player but unfortunately United need much more in that team than just Fernandes.
Glory Glory Man United
Skinz
Posts: 1 983


Reply #2 on: Today at 12:27:32 AM
And they pay Woody back by attacking his house(Gypo MIBS probably)

https://twitter.com/MadmanMason3/status/1222261928485171207?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1222261928485171207&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231222261928485171207

5th in the league and theyre fuckin losing it  rava

Fuck knows what relagation would do to these entitled cunts :wanker:
