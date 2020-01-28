Welcome,
January 29, 2020, 09:25:27 AM
DIRTY LEEDS...
Topic: DIRTY LEEDS... (Read 293 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 764
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
DIRTY LEEDS...
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:58:42 PM »
GETTING BEAT AT HOME BY WALL 😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 764
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: DIRTY LEEDS...
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:16:33 PM »
2-0 NOW 👍😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 014
Re: DIRTY LEEDS...
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:19:39 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 444
Re: DIRTY LEEDS...
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:25:20 PM »
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 10 937
Once in every lifetime
Re: DIRTY LEEDS...
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:32:04 PM »
Cunts are 3-2 up now
Glory Glory Man United
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 856
Re: DIRTY LEEDS...
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:45:55 PM »
That useless cunt Bamford with a brace.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 510
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: DIRTY LEEDS...
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:50:04 PM »
Elsewhere, the results at our end of the Division were equally disasterous!
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 444
Re: DIRTY LEEDS...
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:50:49 PM »
STOP PUTTING SCORES UP ON ERE LIDS YER FUCKING JINX
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 517
Glorious Leader
Re: DIRTY LEEDS...
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:43:39 PM »
mendes , Orta fiddle coming next year ........IF , they go up
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 764
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: DIRTY LEEDS...
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:28:54 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 09:25:20 PM
JINXING CUNT 😠😠😠
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
