January 29, 2020, 09:25:27 AM
Author Topic: DIRTY LEEDS...  (Read 293 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 08:58:42 PM »
GETTING BEAT AT HOME BY WALL  😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:16:33 PM »
2-0 NOW 👍😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:19:39 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:25:20 PM »
 :jowo5:
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:32:04 PM »
Cunts are 3-2 up now
Glory Glory Man United
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:45:55 PM »
That useless cunt Bamford with a brace.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:50:04 PM »
Elsewhere, the results at our end of the Division were equally disasterous!  lost
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:50:49 PM »
STOP PUTTING SCORES UP ON ERE LIDS YER FUCKING JINX klins
Gingerpig
Glorious Leader


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:43:39 PM »
 mendes , Orta fiddle coming next year ........IF , they go up
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:28:54 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:25:20 PM
:jowo5:

JINXING CUNT  😠😠😠
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
