January 28, 2020, 05:46:34 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Why are the government pushing Transgenderism in schools?
Author
Topic: Why are the government pushing Transgenderism in schools? (Read 44 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 373
Why are the government pushing Transgenderism in schools?
«
on:
Today
at 04:13:46 PM »
What the fuck is going on?
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/479308-period-products-transgender-schools-uk/
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 286
Pack o cunts
Re: Why are the government pushing Transgenderism in schools?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:06:36 PM »
There will be a reaction eventually
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
