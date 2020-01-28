Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 286



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 286Pack o cunts Re: Why are the government pushing Transgenderism in schools? « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:06:36 PM »



There will be a reaction eventually Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018