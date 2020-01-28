Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 28, 2020, 03:40:25 PM
Transfer window after a great start....... (Read 89 times)
Johnny Thunder
Johnny Thunder


« on: Today at 01:03:07 PM »
has really run out of fuckin steam. Even bullshit gossip has dried up.
Probably because we couldn't get anyone else out the door.


Hopefully Friday will be a better last day than our usual fuckin performance.



 rava
Jimmy Cooper
Jimmy Cooper


« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:47:50 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 01:03:07 PM
has really run out of fuckin steam. Even bullshit gossip has dried up.
Probably because we couldn't get anyone else out the door.


Hopefully Friday will be a better last day than our usual fuckin performance.



 rava
there'll be a few going out the door in june anyway so don't think sell before we buy is a problem. :jowo7:
Johnny Thunder
Johnny Thunder


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:13:37 PM »
Gazette said we need to sell for this FFP bollocks.





 
Jimmy Cooper
Jimmy Cooper


« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:25:12 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 02:13:37 PM
Gazette said we need to sell for this FFP bollocks.





 
well stop fucking reading it.
Johnny Thunder
Johnny Thunder


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:05:27 PM »
I was just checkin to see if there was any clout on page 3.





 
