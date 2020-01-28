has really run out of fuckin steam. Even bullshit gossip has dried up.Probably because we couldn't get anyone else out the door.Hopefully Friday will be a better last day than our usual fuckin performance.

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 138





The ace face.





Posts: 24 138The ace face. Re: Transfer window after a great start....... « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:47:50 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 01:03:07 PM

Probably because we couldn't get anyone else out the door.





Hopefully Friday will be a better last day than our usual fuckin performance.









has really run out of fuckin steam. Even bullshit gossip has dried up.Probably because we couldn't get anyone else out the door.Hopefully Friday will be a better last day than our usual fuckin performance. there'll be a few going out the door in june anyway so don't think sell before we buy is a problem. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "