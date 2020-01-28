Welcome,
January 28, 2020, 03:40:25 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Transfer window after a great start.......
Author
Topic: Transfer window after a great start....... (Read 89 times)
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 830
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Transfer window after a great start.......
«
on:
Today
Today at 01:03:07 PM
has really run out of fuckin steam. Even bullshit gossip has dried up.
Probably because we couldn't get anyone else out the door.
Hopefully Friday will be a better last day than our usual fuckin performance.
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 138
The ace face.
Re: Transfer window after a great start.......
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:47:50 PM »
there'll be a few going out the door in june anyway so don't think sell before we buy is a problem.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 830
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Transfer window after a great start.......
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:13:37 PM »
Gazette said we need to sell for this FFP bollocks.
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 138
The ace face.
Re: Transfer window after a great start.......
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:25:12 PM »
well stop fucking reading it.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 830
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Transfer window after a great start.......
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:05:27 PM »
I was just checkin to see if there was any clout on page 3.
