Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 28, 2020, 07:48:16 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: NICHOLAS PARSONS BROWN BREAD  (Read 227 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 760

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:25:14 PM »
SALE OF THE CENTURY !!!

SHIRTLIFTER FROM NORWICH 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 142


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:29:22 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:25:14 PM
SALE OF THE CENTURY !!!

SHIRTLIFTER FROM NORWICH 👍
i'll have an e please bob*, mcl
joke*
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 749


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:52:25 PM »
Just a Minute! Shirtlifter?
Two wives and two kids.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 142


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:54:35 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:52:25 PM
Just a Minute! Shirtlifter?
Two wives and two kids.

:lids:   souey
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 760

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:00:15 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:52:25 PM
Just a Minute! Shirtlifter?
Two wives and two kids.



LOADS OF BI SEXUALS HAVE KIDS TEL. 👍

LIKE I SAID UPHILL GARDINER  👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 029


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:03:23 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:00:15 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:52:25 PM
Just a Minute! Shirtlifter?
Two wives and two kids.



LOADS OF BI SEXUALS HAVE KIDS TEL. 👍


Is that a confession?
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 749


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:25:15 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:00:15 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:52:25 PM
Just a Minute! Shirtlifter?
Two wives and two kids.



LOADS OF BI SEXUALS HAVE KIDS TEL. 👍

LIKE I SAID UPHILL GARDINER  👍😂👍

Ill bow to your greater knowledge of bi-sexuals Metre, not your spelling though.
Gardener.
 souey
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 760

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:29:28 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:03:23 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:00:15 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:52:25 PM
Just a Minute! Shirtlifter?
Two wives and two kids.



LOADS OF BI SEXUALS HAVE KIDS TEL. 👍


Is that a confession?


GIZ A KISS 💋

AND I'LL TELL YA  😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 726


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:17:30 PM »
Sad to hear, good age and a good innings , just hope Brandreth doesn't get the JAM gig!
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 560


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:22:54 PM »
From Grantham....always thought he was FROM NORWICH!
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 327


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:05:56 PM »
NICHOLAS BLOODY PARSONS!
Logged
CoB scum
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 