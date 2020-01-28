Welcome,
January 28, 2020, 07:48:16 PM
NICHOLAS PARSONS BROWN BREAD
Author
Topic: NICHOLAS PARSONS BROWN BREAD (Read 227 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 760
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
NICHOLAS PARSONS BROWN BREAD
«
on:
Today
at 12:25:14 PM »
SALE OF THE CENTURY !!!
SHIRTLIFTER FROM NORWICH 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 142
The ace face.
Re: NICHOLAS PARSONS BROWN BREAD
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:29:22 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:25:14 PM
SALE OF THE CENTURY !!!
SHIRTLIFTER FROM NORWICH 👍
i'll have an e please bob*,
joke*
joke*
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 749
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: NICHOLAS PARSONS BROWN BREAD
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:52:25 PM »
Just a Minute! Shirtlifter?
Two wives and two kids.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 24 142
The ace face.
Re: NICHOLAS PARSONS BROWN BREAD
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:54:35 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 01:52:25 PM
Just a Minute! Shirtlifter?
Two wives and two kids.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 760
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: NICHOLAS PARSONS BROWN BREAD
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:00:15 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 01:52:25 PM
Just a Minute! Shirtlifter?
Two wives and two kids.
LOADS OF BI SEXUALS HAVE KIDS TEL. 👍
LIKE I SAID UPHILL GARDINER 👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 029
Re: NICHOLAS PARSONS BROWN BREAD
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:03:23 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:00:15 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 01:52:25 PM
Just a Minute! Shirtlifter?
Two wives and two kids.
LOADS OF BI SEXUALS HAVE KIDS TEL. 👍
Is that a confession?
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 749
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: NICHOLAS PARSONS BROWN BREAD
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:25:15 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:00:15 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 01:52:25 PM
Just a Minute! Shirtlifter?
Two wives and two kids.
LOADS OF BI SEXUALS HAVE KIDS TEL. 👍
LIKE I SAID UPHILL GARDINER 👍😂👍
Ill bow to your greater knowledge of bi-sexuals Metre, not your spelling though.
Gardener.
Gardener.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 760
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: NICHOLAS PARSONS BROWN BREAD
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:29:28 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 02:03:23 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:00:15 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 01:52:25 PM
Just a Minute! Shirtlifter?
Two wives and two kids.
LOADS OF BI SEXUALS HAVE KIDS TEL. 👍
Is that a confession?
GIZ A KISS 💋
AND I'LL TELL YA 😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 726
Re: NICHOLAS PARSONS BROWN BREAD
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:17:30 PM »
Sad to hear, good age and a good innings , just hope Brandreth doesn't get the JAM gig!
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 560
Re: NICHOLAS PARSONS BROWN BREAD
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:22:54 PM »
From Grantham....always thought he was FROM NORWICH!
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 327
Not big and not clever
Re: NICHOLAS PARSONS BROWN BREAD
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:05:56 PM »
NICHOLAS BLOODY PARSONS!
Logged
