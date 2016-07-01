Welcome,
January 30, 2020, 11:44:12 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Drinking after a night shift?
Author
Topic: Drinking after a night shift? (Read 508 times)
Clive Road
Offline
Posts: 220
Easy now
Drinking after a night shift?
«
on:
January 28, 2020, 10:55:49 AM »
Is it acceptable behaviour for a quick double ( probably nearer to a triple 😎) of whiskey and coke before bed? Or, is it a slippery slope to ruin and selling the baby for a 1/2 bottle of gin?
Any thoughts chaps?
Logged
Up yours
Gray Squirrel
Offline
Posts: 262
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #1 on:
January 28, 2020, 11:04:37 AM »
Used to work with some East Germans who used to go home and have a barbecue after nights, they thought it was perfectly normal to sink a few, ok by me
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 725
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #2 on:
January 28, 2020, 11:08:13 AM »
Used to work in casinos before joining up back in the 90s.
Had some tremendous piss ups after a night shift.
You do get funny looks when youre falling down drunk at 11am queuing up outside the pub.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 864
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #3 on:
January 28, 2020, 12:37:58 PM »
Putting fuckin pop in yer whisky is unacceptable.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 180
The ace face.
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #4 on:
January 28, 2020, 12:47:42 PM »
bloke I work with now has two or three cans of lager after every shift day or night, know a few lads who'd sink a couple after a night shift,sleep it off and be back out for their second nights.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Dicky2006
Online
Posts: 11 999
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #5 on:
January 28, 2020, 12:48:42 PM »
What about drinking BEFORE a night shift?
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 864
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #6 on:
January 28, 2020, 12:57:03 PM »
Or drinking while on nights.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #7 on:
January 28, 2020, 01:07:32 PM »
Used to look after a pub that had rooms above. They had a contractor in working night 6-6. He'd bool back in and get on it for 6 pints or more then go to bed, up and at 'em at 5pm
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 180
The ace face.
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #8 on:
January 28, 2020, 01:41:37 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on January 28, 2020, 12:48:42 PM
What about drinking BEFORE a night shift?
done it,
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 180
The ace face.
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #9 on:
January 28, 2020, 01:46:21 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on January 28, 2020, 12:57:03 PM
Or drinking while on nights.
done it.
(in the late seventies first job was trainee in 9 mill at Cleveland works,used to bring a couple of cans of larger in on nights to drink during shift,hot in those operating boxes in the summer,half the workforce had a few before starting, that was the accepted culture then, bottom/middle house at g/town was packed most nights.
)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 864
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #10 on:
January 28, 2020, 02:12:23 PM »
FFS Coulby ye useless cunt.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 180
The ace face.
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #11 on:
January 28, 2020, 02:21:29 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on January 28, 2020, 02:12:23 PM
FFS Coulby ye useless cunt.
BASTARD!!.
Stop spreading your fucking posts all over the fucking place.
fuck it i'm going for walk out.
(and to ogle milfs/gilfs/.
)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 769
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #12 on:
January 28, 2020, 02:31:03 PM »
AFTER 🤔
I'VE DRANK THROUGH 👍 MANY NIGHTSHIFTS 😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 864
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #13 on:
January 28, 2020, 03:07:49 PM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 725
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #14 on:
January 28, 2020, 04:59:32 PM »
Anyone ever been bummed after a night shift?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 731
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #15 on:
January 28, 2020, 06:10:04 PM »
After a theatre get out it's a must, company usually buy the beer for the crew.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 194
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #16 on:
January 28, 2020, 08:14:10 PM »
As an apprentice tried to ride to work for a 6 til 2 after a heavy Saturday night in the Boro, nightclub, on the sniff then home. Got in at 4 am and then tried to cycle to work at 5. I remember falling off in Normanby and Eston near the clock. Colleague saw me, picked me up and let me sleep it off. I suspect it wouldn't happen these days.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #17 on:
January 28, 2020, 09:50:43 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on January 28, 2020, 04:59:32 PM
Anyone ever been bummed after a night shift?
HMS Repulse, 1985.
The brute
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 4 084
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #18 on:
January 28, 2020, 10:16:11 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on January 28, 2020, 01:46:21 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on January 28, 2020, 12:57:03 PM
Or drinking while on nights.
done it.
(in the late seventies first job was trainee in 9 mill at Cleveland works,used to bring a couple of cans of larger in on nights to drink during shift,hot in those operating boxes in the summer,half the workforce had a few before starting, that was the accepted culture then, bottom/middle house at g/town was packed most nights.
)
In the early days of the steelworks management recognised the importance of staying well hydrated especially in the hot works so they encouraged people to pop to the pub during dinner for a couple of pints
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Jake Andrews
Online
Posts: 10 421
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 11:08:56 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on January 28, 2020, 02:12:23 PM
FFS Coulby ye useless cunt.
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 475
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 11:36:04 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on January 28, 2020, 04:59:32 PM
Anyone ever been bummed after a night shift?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 180
The ace face.
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 11:38:23 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on January 28, 2020, 06:10:04 PM
After a theatre get out it's a must, company usually buy the beer for the crew.
what,getting bummed.
"dahling you were wonderful,simplea divine,now bend over".
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 864
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 11:41:40 AM »
Get me a job wheelie lad.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
