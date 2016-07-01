Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Drinking after a night shift?  (Read 508 times)
Is it acceptable behaviour for a quick double ( probably nearer to a triple 😎) of whiskey and coke before bed? Or, is it a slippery slope to ruin and selling the baby for a 1/2 bottle of gin?


Any thoughts chaps?  :beer:
Up yours
Used to work with some East Germans who used to go home and have a barbecue after nights, they thought it was perfectly normal to sink a few, ok by me   :like:
Used to work in casinos before joining up back in the 90s.

Had some tremendous piss ups after a night shift.


You do get funny looks when youre falling down drunk at 11am queuing up outside the pub.
Putting fuckin pop in yer whisky is unacceptable.





 







 mcl
bloke I work with now has two or three cans of lager after every shift day or night, know a few lads who'd sink a couple after a night  shift,sleep it off and be back out for their second nights. :beer: :beer:
What about drinking BEFORE a night shift?
Or drinking while on nights.




 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:





 :mido:
Used to look after a pub that had rooms above. They had a contractor in working night 6-6. He'd bool back in and get on it for 6 pints or more then go to bed, up and at 'em at 5pm

 :beer: :beer:
Quote from: Dicky2006 on January 28, 2020, 12:48:42 PM
What about drinking BEFORE a night shift?
done it,
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on January 28, 2020, 12:57:03 PM
Or drinking while on nights.




 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

done it.
(in the late seventies first job was trainee in 9 mill at Cleveland works,used to bring a couple of cans of larger in on nights  to drink during shift,hot in those operating boxes in the summer,half the workforce had a few before starting, that was the accepted culture then, bottom/middle house at g/town was packed most nights. mick)



 :mido:
FFS Coulby ye useless cunt.





 
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on January 28, 2020, 02:12:23 PM
FFS Coulby ye useless cunt.





 
BASTARD!!. cry
Stop spreading your fucking posts all over the fucking place. :meltdown:
fuck it i'm going for walk out. oleary
(and to ogle milfs/gilfs/. :chrisk:)
AFTER  🤔

I'VE DRANK THROUGH 👍 MANY NIGHTSHIFTS 😂😂😂
 :beer: :like: :mido:
Anyone ever been bummed after a night shift?
After a theatre get out it's a must, company usually buy the beer for the crew.
As an apprentice tried to ride to work for a 6 til 2 after a heavy Saturday night in the Boro, nightclub, on the sniff then home. Got in at 4 am and then tried to cycle to work at 5. I remember falling off in Normanby and Eston near the clock. Colleague saw me, picked me up and let me sleep it off. I suspect it wouldn't happen these days.   
Quote from: Ben G on January 28, 2020, 04:59:32 PM
Anyone ever been bummed after a night shift?

HMS Repulse, 1985.

The brute
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on January 28, 2020, 01:46:21 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on January 28, 2020, 12:57:03 PM
Or drinking while on nights.




 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

done it.
(in the late seventies first job was trainee in 9 mill at Cleveland works,used to bring a couple of cans of larger in on nights  to drink during shift,hot in those operating boxes in the summer,half the workforce had a few before starting, that was the accepted culture then, bottom/middle house at g/town was packed most nights. mick)



 :mido:

In the early days of the steelworks management recognised the importance of staying well hydrated especially in the hot works so they encouraged people to pop to the pub during dinner for a couple of pints  :beer:
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on January 28, 2020, 02:12:23 PM
FFS Coulby ye useless cunt.





 


monkey    monkey    monkey
Quote from: Ben G on January 28, 2020, 04:59:32 PM
Anyone ever been bummed after a night shift?
  klins
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on January 28, 2020, 06:10:04 PM
After a theatre get out it's a must, company usually buy the beer for the crew.
what,getting bummed. mick
"dahling you were wonderful,simplea divine,now bend over". rava
Get me a job wheelie lad.




 :like:




 
