Clive Road

Posts: 220Easy now Drinking after a night shift? « on: January 28, 2020, 10:55:49 AM »





Any thoughts chaps? Is it acceptable behaviour for a quick double ( probably nearer to a triple 😎) of whiskey and coke before bed? Or, is it a slippery slope to ruin and selling the baby for a 1/2 bottle of gin?Any thoughts chaps? Logged Up yours

Gray Squirrel

Posts: 262 Re: Drinking after a night shift? « Reply #1 on: January 28, 2020, 11:04:37 AM » Used to work with some East Germans who used to go home and have a barbecue after nights, they thought it was perfectly normal to sink a few, ok by me Logged

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 3 725 Re: Drinking after a night shift? « Reply #2 on: January 28, 2020, 11:08:13 AM » Used to work in casinos before joining up back in the 90s.



Had some tremendous piss ups after a night shift.





You do get funny looks when youre falling down drunk at 11am queuing up outside the pub.



Logged Tory Cunt

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Posts: 24 180The ace face. Re: Drinking after a night shift? « Reply #4 on: January 28, 2020, 12:47:42 PM » bloke I work with now has two or three cans of lager after every shift day or night, know a few lads who'd sink a couple after a night shift,sleep it off and be back out for their second nights. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Dicky2006

Posts: 11 999 Re: Drinking after a night shift? « Reply #5 on: January 28, 2020, 12:48:42 PM » What about drinking BEFORE a night shift? Logged 2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Posts: 24 180The ace face. Re: Drinking after a night shift? « Reply #9 on: January 28, 2020, 01:46:21 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on January 28, 2020, 12:57:03 PM













done it.

(in the late seventies first job was trainee in 9 mill at Cleveland works,used to bring a couple of cans of larger in on nights to drink during shift,hot in those operating boxes in the summer,half the workforce had a few before starting, that was the accepted culture then, bottom/middle house at g/town was packed most nights. )









Or drinking while on nights.done it.(in the late seventies first job was trainee in 9 mill at Cleveland works,used to bring a couple of cans of larger in on nights to drink during shift,hot in those operating boxes in the summer,half the workforce had a few before starting, that was the accepted culture then, bottom/middle house at g/town was packed most nights. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 769I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Drinking after a night shift? « Reply #12 on: January 28, 2020, 02:31:03 PM » AFTER 🤔



I'VE DRANK THROUGH 👍 MANY NIGHTSHIFTS 😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 194 Re: Drinking after a night shift? « Reply #16 on: January 28, 2020, 08:14:10 PM » As an apprentice tried to ride to work for a 6 til 2 after a heavy Saturday night in the Boro, nightclub, on the sniff then home. Got in at 4 am and then tried to cycle to work at 5. I remember falling off in Normanby and Eston near the clock. Colleague saw me, picked me up and let me sleep it off. I suspect it wouldn't happen these days. Logged