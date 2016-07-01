Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 28, 2020, 05:46:23 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Drinking after a night shift?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Drinking after a night shift? (Read 279 times)
Clive Road
Offline
Posts: 220
Easy now
Drinking after a night shift?
«
on:
Today
at 10:55:49 AM »
Is it acceptable behaviour for a quick double ( probably nearer to a triple 😎) of whiskey and coke before bed? Or, is it a slippery slope to ruin and selling the baby for a 1/2 bottle of gin?
Any thoughts chaps?
Logged
Up yours
Gray Squirrel
Online
Posts: 262
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:04:37 AM »
Used to work with some East Germans who used to go home and have a barbecue after nights, they thought it was perfectly normal to sink a few, ok by me
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 725
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:08:13 AM »
Used to work in casinos before joining up back in the 90s.
Had some tremendous piss ups after a night shift.
You do get funny looks when youre falling down drunk at 11am queuing up outside the pub.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 830
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:37:58 PM »
Putting fuckin pop in yer whisky is unacceptable.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 142
The ace face.
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:47:42 PM »
bloke I work with now has two or three cans of lager after every shift day or night, know a few lads who'd sink a couple after a night shift,sleep it off and be back out for their second nights.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Dicky2006
Online
Posts: 11 987
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:48:42 PM »
What about drinking BEFORE a night shift?
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 830
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:57:03 PM »
Or drinking while on nights.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 064
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:07:32 PM »
Used to look after a pub that had rooms above. They had a contractor in working night 6-6. He'd bool back in and get on it for 6 pints or more then go to bed, up and at 'em at 5pm
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 142
The ace face.
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:41:37 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on
Today
at 12:48:42 PM
What about drinking BEFORE a night shift?
done it,
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 142
The ace face.
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:46:21 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 12:57:03 PM
Or drinking while on nights.
done it.
(in the late seventies first job was trainee in 9 mill at Cleveland works,used to bring a couple of cans of larger in on nights to drink during shift,hot in those operating boxes in the summer,half the workforce had a few before starting, that was the accepted culture then, bottom/middle house at g/town was packed most nights.
)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 830
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 02:12:23 PM »
FFS Coulby ye useless cunt.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 142
The ace face.
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 02:21:29 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 02:12:23 PM
FFS Coulby ye useless cunt.
BASTARD!!.
Stop spreading your fucking posts all over the fucking place.
fuck it i'm going for walk out.
(and to ogle milfs/gilfs/.
)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 759
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:31:03 PM »
AFTER 🤔
I'VE DRANK THROUGH 👍 MANY NIGHTSHIFTS 😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 830
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:07:49 PM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 725
Re: Drinking after a night shift?
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 04:59:32 PM »
Anyone ever been bummed after a night shift?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...