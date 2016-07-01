Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Drinking after a night shift?
Clive Road
Easy now


« on: Today at 10:55:49 AM »
Is it acceptable behaviour for a quick double ( probably nearer to a triple 😎) of whiskey and coke before bed? Or, is it a slippery slope to ruin and selling the baby for a 1/2 bottle of gin?


Any thoughts chaps?  :beer:
Up yours
Gray Squirrel
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:04:37 AM »
Used to work with some East Germans who used to go home and have a barbecue after nights, they thought it was perfectly normal to sink a few, ok by me   :like:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:08:13 AM »
Used to work in casinos before joining up back in the 90s.

Had some tremendous piss ups after a night shift.


You do get funny looks when youre falling down drunk at 11am queuing up outside the pub.
Tory Cunt
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:37:58 PM »
Putting fuckin pop in yer whisky is unacceptable.





 







 mcl
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:47:42 PM »
bloke I work with now has two or three cans of lager after every shift day or night, know a few lads who'd sink a couple after a night  shift,sleep it off and be back out for their second nights. :beer: :beer:
Dicky2006
Posts: 11 987


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:48:42 PM »
What about drinking BEFORE a night shift?
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:57:03 PM »
Or drinking while on nights.




 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:





 :mido:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 064



« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:07:32 PM »
Used to look after a pub that had rooms above. They had a contractor in working night 6-6. He'd bool back in and get on it for 6 pints or more then go to bed, up and at 'em at 5pm

 :beer: :beer:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:41:37 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 12:48:42 PM
What about drinking BEFORE a night shift?
done it,
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:46:21 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 12:57:03 PM
Or drinking while on nights.




 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:

done it.
(in the late seventies first job was trainee in 9 mill at Cleveland works,used to bring a couple of cans of larger in on nights  to drink during shift,hot in those operating boxes in the summer,half the workforce had a few before starting, that was the accepted culture then, bottom/middle house at g/town was packed most nights. mick)



 :mido:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:12:23 PM »
FFS Coulby ye useless cunt.





 
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:21:29 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 02:12:23 PM
FFS Coulby ye useless cunt.





 
BASTARD!!. cry
Stop spreading your fucking posts all over the fucking place. :meltdown:
fuck it i'm going for walk out. oleary
(and to ogle milfs/gilfs/. :chrisk:)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 759

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:31:03 PM »
AFTER  🤔

I'VE DRANK THROUGH 👍 MANY NIGHTSHIFTS 😂😂😂
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:07:49 PM »
 :beer: :like: :mido:
