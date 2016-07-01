Clive Road

Offline



Posts: 220



Easy now





Posts: 220Easy now Drinking after a night shift? « on: Today at 10:55:49 AM »





Any thoughts chaps? Is it acceptable behaviour for a quick double ( probably nearer to a triple 😎) of whiskey and coke before bed? Or, is it a slippery slope to ruin and selling the baby for a 1/2 bottle of gin?Any thoughts chaps? Logged Up yours

Gray Squirrel

Offline



Posts: 262







Posts: 262 Re: Drinking after a night shift? « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:04:37 AM » Used to work with some East Germans who used to go home and have a barbecue after nights, they thought it was perfectly normal to sink a few, ok by me Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 3 724





Mountain KingPosts: 3 724 Re: Drinking after a night shift? « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:08:13 AM » Used to work in casinos before joining up back in the 90s.



Had some tremendous piss ups after a night shift.





You do get funny looks when youre falling down drunk at 11am queuing up outside the pub.



Logged Tory Cunt

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 130





The ace face.





Posts: 24 130The ace face. Re: Drinking after a night shift? « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:47:42 PM » bloke I work with now has two or three cans of lager after every shift day or night, know a few lads who'd sink a couple after a night shift,sleep it off and be back out for their second nights. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "