Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 27, 2020, 10:34:23 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The benefit system  (Read 22 times)
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 703


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:20:34 PM »
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 703


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:21:18 PM »
I don't pay my tax and national insurance for it to go to them while they sit on their backsides  :unlike:
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 074


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:23:26 PM »
 mick
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 