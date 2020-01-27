Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 27, 2020, 10:34:12 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The benefit system
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The benefit system (Read 20 times)
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 1 703
The benefit system
«
on:
Today
at 10:20:34 PM »
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 1 703
Re: The benefit system
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:21:18 PM »
I don't pay my tax and national insurance for it to go to them while they sit on their backsides
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 074
Re: The benefit system
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:23:26 PM »
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...