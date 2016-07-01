Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 28, 2020, 05:46:18 PM
Author Topic: JURGEN KLOPP !!!  (Read 416 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 07:09:51 PM »
FUCKING DISGRACE THE BRUSSEL SPROUT CUNT 👎

THE BINDIPPERS SHOULD BE KICKED OUT THE FA CUP  👍👊👊👊👍😠
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:27:19 PM »
Why
ZombieTits
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:39:41 PM »
Class manager. Knows what he is doing 👍
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:42:08 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 08:27:19 PM
Why

YOU'RE NO ANNIE FUCKING LENNOX YA DAFT CUNT  👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Dicky2006
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:05:28 AM »
Liverpool should be given a points deduction.

16 points should cover it  mcl
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:22:58 AM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 10:05:28 AM
Liverpool should be given a points deduction.

16 points should cover it  mcl
monkey
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Ayresome89

« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:28:50 AM »
For respecting the rules of the winter break? I'm confused
ZombieTits
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:24:49 PM »
Quote from: Ayresome89 on Today at 11:28:50 AM
For respecting the rules of the winter break? I'm confused

It's a case of people moaning about something they don't understand just to dig Klopp out.
calamity
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:26:08 PM »
He has a point, Klopp, but he's being incredibly childish about it.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:26:32 PM »
YEAH YA DAFT CUNTS  👎

BET HE WON'T PLAY THE KIDS AGAINST CHELSEA  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
ZombieTits
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:28:13 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:26:32 PM
YEAH YA DAFT CUNTS  👎

BET HE WON'T PLAY THE KIDS AGAINST CHELSEA  👍

You might actually be right for once. He won't play the kids against Chelsea, and why would he?
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:05:15 PM »
Steve Bruce isn't kicking up a fuss over their replay.

If Klopp hadn't played a weakened team, they wouldn't have a replay to play, would they.
Glory Glory Man United
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:17:08 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:05:15 PM
Steve Bruce isn't kicking up a fuss over their replay.

If Klopp hadn't played a weakened team, they wouldn't have a replay to play, would they.
but he was saving the first team from another game, his squad clearly not strong enough for a full season then. monkey
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
dixieland
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:35:08 PM »
Look at this as a positive Rik, you should hope Klopp puts out the kids again at Anfield, so hopefully Shrewsbury knocks them out, this way it gives Man Utd a chance of winning a trophy.

The great German's priority & rightly so at this time is hopefully all about creating history. He currently stands on the same number of wins as your treble winners achieved way back in 99 that after only 23 games winning 22 with your lot managing 22 wins in 38 games.

If playing weakened teams in the domestic cups results in creating history, then that would be a good sacrifice to make because as you kindly like to remind all on this board, though there have been a lot of cups success's along in then last 30 years, the premiership has eluded them as it did your lot for 26 years, Chelsea 50 years, City 50 years, so to finish off, just sit back & enjoy what you are witnessing as the standard Liverpool & City are currently setting though you could argue may never be matched, just has to be the target/ standard you hope for your beloved team with Olly at the wheel gets to.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:30:39 PM »
You need help Dixie. You're more obsessed with Man united than you are with your own club.


And to think you keep claiming Manchester United don't worry you any more.

#obsessed
Glory Glory Man United
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:36:23 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:30:39 PM
You need help Dixie. You're more obsessed with Man united than you are with your own club.


And to think you keep claiming Manchester United don't worry you any more.

#obsessed
man utd are fucked for at least  three seasons, the scousers are one season wonders, now will you both fuck off.
vive la boro, with woody at the wheel, we'll never walk alone. :jowo5:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:49:34 PM »
Coulby man, don't link Boro with that fucking dreadful song that Celtic sing.
Glory Glory Man United
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:00:09 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:49:34 PM
Coulby man, don't link Boro with that fucking dreadful song that Celtic sing.
I was having a mash up*. mcl
*down with the kidz. :homer:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
ZombieTits
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:35:38 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:05:15 PM
Steve Bruce isn't kicking up a fuss over their replay.

If Klopp hadn't played a weakened team, they wouldn't have a replay to play, would they.

That's it though isn't it? He isn't kicking up a fuss.

He clesrly doesn't give a fuck about the FA cup. And when the draw is on the fucking one show....I'm inclined to agree.
