LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 759



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 759I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... JURGEN KLOPP !!! « on: Yesterday at 07:09:51 PM » FUCKING DISGRACE THE BRUSSEL SPROUT CUNT 👎



THE BINDIPPERS SHOULD BE KICKED OUT THE FA CUP 👍👊👊👊👍😠 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Dicky2006

Online



Posts: 11 987





Posts: 11 987 Re: JURGEN KLOPP !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:05:28 AM »



16 points should cover it Liverpool should be given a points deduction.16 points should cover it Logged 2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ

2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner

2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 143





Posts: 8 143 Re: JURGEN KLOPP !!! « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:26:08 PM » He has a point, Klopp, but he's being incredibly childish about it.



Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 759



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 759I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: JURGEN KLOPP !!! « Reply #9 on: Today at 12:26:32 PM » YEAH YA DAFT CUNTS 👎



BET HE WON'T PLAY THE KIDS AGAINST CHELSEA 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 10 933





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 10 933Once in every lifetime Re: JURGEN KLOPP !!! « Reply #11 on: Today at 02:05:15 PM » Steve Bruce isn't kicking up a fuss over their replay.



If Klopp hadn't played a weakened team, they wouldn't have a replay to play, would they. Logged Glory Glory Man United

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 142





The ace face.





Posts: 24 142The ace face. Re: JURGEN KLOPP !!! « Reply #12 on: Today at 02:17:08 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 02:05:15 PM Steve Bruce isn't kicking up a fuss over their replay.



If Klopp hadn't played a weakened team, they wouldn't have a replay to play, would they.

but he was saving the first team from another game, his squad clearly not strong enough for a full season then. but he was saving the first team from another game, his squad clearly not strong enough for a full season then. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

dixieland

Offline



Posts: 1 264





Posts: 1 264 Re: JURGEN KLOPP !!! « Reply #13 on: Today at 02:35:08 PM » Look at this as a positive Rik, you should hope Klopp puts out the kids again at Anfield, so hopefully Shrewsbury knocks them out, this way it gives Man Utd a chance of winning a trophy.



The great German's priority & rightly so at this time is hopefully all about creating history. He currently stands on the same number of wins as your treble winners achieved way back in 99 that after only 23 games winning 22 with your lot managing 22 wins in 38 games.



If playing weakened teams in the domestic cups results in creating history, then that would be a good sacrifice to make because as you kindly like to remind all on this board, though there have been a lot of cups success's along in then last 30 years, the premiership has eluded them as it did your lot for 26 years, Chelsea 50 years, City 50 years, so to finish off, just sit back & enjoy what you are witnessing as the standard Liverpool & City are currently setting though you could argue may never be matched, just has to be the target/ standard you hope for your beloved team with Olly at the wheel gets to. « Last Edit: Today at 02:49:09 PM by dixieland » Logged

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 10 933





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 10 933Once in every lifetime Re: JURGEN KLOPP !!! « Reply #14 on: Today at 04:30:39 PM » You need help Dixie. You're more obsessed with Man united than you are with your own club.





And to think you keep claiming Manchester United don't worry you any more.



#obsessed Logged Glory Glory Man United

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 142





The ace face.





Posts: 24 142The ace face. Re: JURGEN KLOPP !!! « Reply #15 on: Today at 04:36:23 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:30:39 PM You need help Dixie. You're more obsessed with Man united than you are with your own club.





And to think you keep claiming Manchester United don't worry you any more.



#obsessed

man utd are fucked for at least three seasons, the scousers are one season wonders, now will you both fuck off.

vive la boro, with woody at the wheel, we'll never walk alone. man utd are fucked for at least three seasons, the scousers are one season wonders, now will you both fuck off.vive la boro, with woody at the wheel, we'll never walk alone. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 10 933





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 10 933Once in every lifetime Re: JURGEN KLOPP !!! « Reply #16 on: Today at 04:49:34 PM » Coulby man, don't link Boro with that fucking dreadful song that Celtic sing. Logged Glory Glory Man United