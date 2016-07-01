Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 126





The ace face.





Posts: 24 126The ace face. Re: JURGEN KLOPP !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:22:58 AM » Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 10:05:28 AM



16 points should cover it

Liverpool should be given a points deduction.16 points should cover it Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "