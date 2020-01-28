Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 28, 2020, 07:48:06 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter  (Read 676 times)
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 749


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:53:11 PM »
It all started when Jamie East asked on Twitter -
"Whats the best nickname a work colleague of yours has got? My favourite is one I heard Johnny Vaughan talk about - one place called a lad Levis because he always went home at 5:01"

Since then there have been some fucking belters:

'My husband is a southerner living in Yorkshire. He also has a glass eye.  His Barnsley workmates call him the London eye.

'Mate used to work with a bloke called Dave that had a tic that made him lift both arms above his head. They called him Mexican Dave'

My favourite so far has to be the bloke called Wayne Bruce who was nicknamed ManBat by his workmates.
 :alf:

So, can we beat these? .....
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 760

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:02:04 PM »
FUCKING HELL TRACTOR TELL  🙄

DON'T GIVE UP THE FUCKING DAY JOB WILL YA  😒
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 142


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:03:57 PM »
a lad I worked with went offshore, he always stayed in the control room so he was called "the Olympic torch" because he never went out
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 374


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:04:55 PM »
There was a big ugly lesbian at my old work who I labelled Corned Beef, not to her face obviously.

I did used to sing the song from Phoenix Nights 'corned beef with chips or with salad its corned beef' when she walked passed.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 170



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:45:53 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 05:53:11 PM
It all started when Jamie East asked on Twitter -
"Whats the best nickname a work colleague of yours has got? My favourite is one I heard Johnny Vaughan talk about - one place called a lad Levis because he always went home at 5:01"

Since then there have been some fucking belters:

'My husband is a southerner living in Yorkshire. He also has a glass eye.  His Barnsley workmates call him the London eye.

'Mate used to work with a bloke called Dave that had a tic that made him lift both arms above his head. They called him Mexican Dave'

My favourite so far has to be the bloke called Wayne Bruce who was nicknamed ManBat by his workmates.
 :alf:

So, can we beat these? .....



 :alf: :alf:
Logged
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 212



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:59:19 PM »
When I was welding years back, worked with a plater who got nicknamed "man down" cause he was a bone idle little cunt
and rough as fuck
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 749


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:27:24 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:02:04 PM
FUCKING HELL TRACTOR TELL  🙄

DON'T GIVE UP THE FUCKING DAY JOB WILL YA  😒

You must have some little fella, dont be shy.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 080


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:46:18 PM »
Some fellas at a place I worked before said a plater they know gets called Wobble Gob, because he cant keep his fucking mouth shut the gobshite
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 749


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:29:58 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:03:57 PM
a lad I worked with went offshore, he always stayed in the control room so he was called "the Olympic torch" because he never went out

Thats the ticket!
 :alf:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 142


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:48:54 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 08:29:58 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:03:57 PM
a lad I worked with went offshore, he always stayed in the control room so he was called "the Olympic torch" because he never went out

Thats the ticket!
 :alf:
He was called spaceman on our site because he had a bouncy walk.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 963


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:50:48 PM »
Lad I work with offshore is a lazy fucker

He puts his gloves on, stands back and watches the others graft

His nickname is The Wicket Keeper
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 749


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:52:51 PM »
 :alf:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 170



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:01:13 PM »
Radar - for lad who picked up all gossip

Bog doors - lass at work with awful teeth

Two- if you had one he had two
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 374


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:42:02 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:01:13 PM

Two- if you had one he had two

Worked with a woman like that once, if you'd just come back from Tenerife she'd just come back from Elevenerife.
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 332

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:06:18 AM »
We have one called rewind ....everything he does comes back
And an old boy who does general cleaning up around the place, tall skinny thin faced fella we call Bergen

Mine is machine  :like:
« Last Edit: Today at 07:13:24 AM by Minge » Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 029


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:06:08 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:04:55 PM
There was a big ugly lesbian at my old work.....

We had one of them....she was very masculine, crew cut, always wore trousers & DM's and smoked role ups. She was known as "half a gadge", though not to her face  klins
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 630


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:15:32 AM »
I worked with a bloke at Hartlepool Power Station who had a big birthmark on his face, nickname was Splat
There was also a bloke who's nickname was HIN (Hole in Nose) as he had a habit of pushing a ball point pen into his nose when he was reading stuff and he ended up with a hole in it
There's a bloke here in Algeria who we call Taily as he looks so primitive we assume he has a tail (noone has checked as far as i know)
Logged
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 303


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:17:20 AM »
We had one we called wally, as he looked like wheres wally, the stupid cunt kept reporting us for bullying when we we called him that. So it changed to shit breath as he had black teeth and his breath hummed.

My old man worked with a guy who always used to forget little things so he got called Al (for Alzheimers)
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 830


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:43:31 PM »
Guy called James worked on one of the plants I was on as an apprentice. He had a club foot and wore one of them special boots with the large heel.

All the rotten cunts who worked with him called him Big Jimmy Little Jimmy.




 monkey
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 749


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:49:19 PM »
Reminds me of a lad at uni in the 80s who had a club foot and I didnt understand why people called him Yardy (he wasnt black!). Turns out he was called Yard because its bigger than a foot.
 :alf:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 830


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:14:19 PM »
 charles
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
V6
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 028


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:01:54 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:15:32 AM
I worked with a bloke at Hartlepool Power Station who had a big birthmark on his face, nickname was Splat
There was also a bloke who's nickname was HIN (Hole in Nose) as he had a habit of pushing a ball point pen into his nose when he was reading stuff and he ended up with a hole in it
There's a bloke here in Algeria who we call Taily as he looks so primitive we assume he has a tail (noone has checked as far as i know)

the guy with the hole in nose is KJ

the other guy once was the head of rotating plant
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 630


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:54:36 PM »
Quote from: V6 on Today at 04:01:54 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:15:32 AM
I worked with a bloke at Hartlepool Power Station who had a big birthmark on his face, nickname was Splat
There was also a bloke who's nickname was HIN (Hole in Nose) as he had a habit of pushing a ball point pen into his nose when he was reading stuff and he ended up with a hole in it
There's a bloke here in Algeria who we call Taily as he looks so primitive we assume he has a tail (noone has checked as far as i know)

the guy with the hole in nose is KJ

the other guy once was the head of rotating plant

Correct
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 560


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:47:30 PM »
I worked with a lad, surname BUCHAN (pronounced bucking).

One of the wags at work gave him a new first name of: TWO DOGS.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 760

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:27:40 PM »
WORKED WITH A PROCESS OPP FROM BILLOG A FEW YEARS BACK.... HE WAS VERY SMALL AND SKINNY AND HAD A FUNNY SHAPED BALD HEAD THAT WAS TOO BIG FOR HIS BODY...


WE CALLED HIM...... EMBRYO  😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 