TerryCochranesSocks
It all started when Jamie East asked on Twitter -
"Whats the best nickname a work colleague of yours has got? My favourite is one I heard Johnny Vaughan talk about - one place called a lad Levis because he always went home at 5:01"
Since then there have been some fucking belters:'My husband is a southerner living in Yorkshire. He also has a glass eye. His Barnsley workmates call him the London eye.'Mate used to work with a bloke called Dave that had a tic that made him lift both arms above his head. They called him Mexican Dave'
My favourite so far has to be the bloke called Wayne Bruce who was nicknamed ManBat by his workmates.
So, can we beat these? .....
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
