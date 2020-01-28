TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 749Pull your socks up Tel. Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « on: Yesterday at 05:53:11 PM »

"Whats the best nickname a work colleague of yours has got? My favourite is one I heard Johnny Vaughan talk about - one place called a lad Levis because he always went home at 5:01"



Since then there have been some fucking belters:



'My husband is a southerner living in Yorkshire. He also has a glass eye. His Barnsley workmates call him the London eye.



'Mate used to work with a bloke called Dave that had a tic that made him lift both arms above his head. They called him Mexican Dave'



My favourite so far has to be the bloke called Wayne Bruce who was nicknamed ManBat by his workmates.





So, can we beat these? .....



LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 760I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:02:04 PM » FUCKING HELL TRACTOR TELL 🙄



DON'T GIVE UP THE FUCKING DAY JOB WILL YA 😒 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Posts: 24 142The ace face. Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:03:57 PM » a lad I worked with went offshore, he always stayed in the control room so he was called "the Olympic torch" because he never went out Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 374 Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:04:55 PM » There was a big ugly lesbian at my old work who I labelled Corned Beef, not to her face obviously.



I did used to sing the song from Phoenix Nights 'corned beef with chips or with salad its corned beef' when she walked passed.



Wee_Willie

mingebag

Posts: 4 212 Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:59:19 PM » When I was welding years back, worked with a plater who got nicknamed "man down" cause he was a bone idle little cunt

CapsDave

Some fellas at a place I worked before said a plater they know gets called Wobble Gob, because he cant keep his fucking mouth shut the gobshite



tunstall

Posts: 2 963 Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:50:48 PM » Lad I work with offshore is a lazy fucker



He puts his gloves on, stands back and watches the others graft



Minge

Posts: 9 332Superstar Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #14 on: Today at 07:06:18 AM »

And an old boy who does general cleaning up around the place, tall skinny thin faced fella we call Bergen



towz

Posts: 7 630 Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #16 on: Today at 10:15:32 AM » I worked with a bloke at Hartlepool Power Station who had a big birthmark on his face, nickname was Splat

There was also a bloke who's nickname was HIN (Hole in Nose) as he had a habit of pushing a ball point pen into his nose when he was reading stuff and he ended up with a hole in it

Priv

Posts: 1 303 Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #17 on: Today at 10:17:20 AM » We had one we called wally, as he looked like wheres wally, the stupid cunt kept reporting us for bullying when we we called him that. So it changed to shit breath as he had black teeth and his breath hummed.



Johnny Thunder

Posts: 10 830Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #18 on: Today at 12:43:31 PM »



All the rotten cunts who worked with him called him Big Jimmy Little Jimmy.









TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 6 749Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #19 on: Today at 01:49:19 PM »



V6

the guy with the hole in nose is KJ



the other guy once was the head of rotating plant the guy with the hole in nose is KJthe other guy once was the head of rotating plant Logged