TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 6 746





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 746Pull your socks up Tel. Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « on: Yesterday at 05:53:11 PM »

"Whats the best nickname a work colleague of yours has got? My favourite is one I heard Johnny Vaughan talk about - one place called a lad Levis because he always went home at 5:01"



Since then there have been some fucking belters:



'My husband is a southerner living in Yorkshire. He also has a glass eye. His Barnsley workmates call him the London eye.



'Mate used to work with a bloke called Dave that had a tic that made him lift both arms above his head. They called him Mexican Dave'



My favourite so far has to be the bloke called Wayne Bruce who was nicknamed ManBat by his workmates.





So, can we beat these? .....



It all started when Jamie East asked on Twitter -"Whats the best nickname a work colleague of yours has got? My favourite is one I heard Johnny Vaughan talk about - one place called a lad Levis because he always went home at 5:01"Since then there have been some fucking belters:My favourite so far has to be the bloke called Wayne Bruce who was nicknamed ManBat by his workmates.So, can we beat these? ..... Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 71 754



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 754I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:02:04 PM » FUCKING HELL TRACTOR TELL 🙄



DON'T GIVE UP THE FUCKING DAY JOB WILL YA 😒 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 124





The ace face.





Posts: 24 124The ace face. Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:03:57 PM » a lad I worked with went offshore, he always stayed in the control room so he was called "the Olympic torch" because he never went out Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 368





Posts: 1 368 Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:04:55 PM » There was a big ugly lesbian at my old work who I labelled Corned Beef, not to her face obviously.



I did used to sing the song from Phoenix Nights 'corned beef with chips or with salad its corned beef' when she walked passed.



Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 170







Posts: 8 170 Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:45:53 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 05:53:11 PM

"Whats the best nickname a work colleague of yours has got? My favourite is one I heard Johnny Vaughan talk about - one place called a lad Levis because he always went home at 5:01"



Since then there have been some fucking belters:



'My husband is a southerner living in Yorkshire. He also has a glass eye. His Barnsley workmates call him the London eye.



'Mate used to work with a bloke called Dave that had a tic that made him lift both arms above his head. They called him Mexican Dave'



My favourite so far has to be the bloke called Wayne Bruce who was nicknamed ManBat by his workmates.





So, can we beat these? .....





It all started when Jamie East asked on Twitter -"Whats the best nickname a work colleague of yours has got? My favourite is one I heard Johnny Vaughan talk about - one place called a lad Levis because he always went home at 5:01"Since then there have been some fucking belters:My favourite so far has to be the bloke called Wayne Bruce who was nicknamed ManBat by his workmates.So, can we beat these? .....

Logged

mingebag

Offline



Posts: 4 212







Posts: 4 212 Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:59:19 PM » When I was welding years back, worked with a plater who got nicknamed "man down" cause he was a bone idle little cunt

and rough as fuck Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 080





Posts: 4 080 Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:46:18 PM » Some fellas at a place I worked before said a plater they know gets called Wobble Gob, because he cant keep his fucking mouth shut the gobshite Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



tunstall

Offline



Posts: 2 963





Posts: 2 963 Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:50:48 PM » Lad I work with offshore is a lazy fucker



He puts his gloves on, stands back and watches the others graft



His nickname is The Wicket Keeper Logged