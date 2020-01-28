Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« on: Yesterday at 05:53:11 PM »
It all started when Jamie East asked on Twitter -
"Whats the best nickname a work colleague of yours has got? My favourite is one I heard Johnny Vaughan talk about - one place called a lad Levis because he always went home at 5:01"

Since then there have been some fucking belters:

'My husband is a southerner living in Yorkshire. He also has a glass eye.  His Barnsley workmates call him the London eye.

'Mate used to work with a bloke called Dave that had a tic that made him lift both arms above his head. They called him Mexican Dave'

My favourite so far has to be the bloke called Wayne Bruce who was nicknamed ManBat by his workmates.
So, can we beat these? .....
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:02:04 PM »
FUCKING HELL TRACTOR TELL  🙄

DON'T GIVE UP THE FUCKING DAY JOB WILL YA  😒
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:03:57 PM »
a lad I worked with went offshore, he always stayed in the control room so he was called "the Olympic torch" because he never went out
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:04:55 PM »
There was a big ugly lesbian at my old work who I labelled Corned Beef, not to her face obviously.

I did used to sing the song from Phoenix Nights 'corned beef with chips or with salad its corned beef' when she walked passed.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:45:53 PM »
mingebag
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:59:19 PM »
When I was welding years back, worked with a plater who got nicknamed "man down" cause he was a bone idle little cunt
and rough as fuck
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:27:24 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:02:04 PM
FUCKING HELL TRACTOR TELL  🙄

DON'T GIVE UP THE FUCKING DAY JOB WILL YA  😒

You must have some little fella, dont be shy.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CapsDave
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:46:18 PM »
Some fellas at a place I worked before said a plater they know gets called Wobble Gob, because he cant keep his fucking mouth shut the gobshite
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:29:58 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:03:57 PM
a lad I worked with went offshore, he always stayed in the control room so he was called "the Olympic torch" because he never went out

Thats the ticket!
 :alf:
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:48:54 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 08:29:58 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:03:57 PM
a lad I worked with went offshore, he always stayed in the control room so he was called "the Olympic torch" because he never went out

Thats the ticket!
 :alf:
He was called spaceman on our site because he had a bouncy walk.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
tunstall
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:50:48 PM »
Lad I work with offshore is a lazy fucker

He puts his gloves on, stands back and watches the others graft

His nickname is The Wicket Keeper
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:52:51 PM »
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Wee_Willie
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:01:13 PM »
Radar - for lad who picked up all gossip

Bog doors - lass at work with awful teeth

Two- if you had one he had two
Bobupanddown
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:42:02 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:01:13 PM

Two- if you had one he had two

Worked with a woman like that once, if you'd just come back from Tenerife she'd just come back from Elevenerife.
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:06:18 AM »
We have one called rewind ....everything he does comes back
And an old boy who does general cleaning up around the place, tall skinny thin faced fella we call Bergen

Mine is machine  :like:
