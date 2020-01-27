Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter  (Read 158 times)
TerryCochranesSocks
« on: Today at 05:53:11 PM »
It all started when Jamie East asked on Twitter -
"Whats the best nickname a work colleague of yours has got? My favourite is one I heard Johnny Vaughan talk about - one place called a lad Levis because he always went home at 5:01"

Since then there have been some fucking belters:

'My husband is a southerner living in Yorkshire. He also has a glass eye.  His Barnsley workmates call him the London eye.

'Mate used to work with a bloke called Dave that had a tic that made him lift both arms above his head. They called him Mexican Dave'

My favourite so far has to be the bloke called Wayne Bruce who was nicknamed ManBat by his workmates.
So, can we beat these? .....
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:02:04 PM »
FUCKING HELL TRACTOR TELL  🙄

DON'T GIVE UP THE FUCKING DAY JOB WILL YA  😒
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:03:57 PM »
a lad I worked with went offshore, he always stayed in the control room so he was called "the Olympic torch" because he never went out
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:04:55 PM »
There was a big ugly lesbian at my old work who I labelled Corned Beef, not to her face obviously.

I did used to sing the song from Phoenix Nights 'corned beef with chips or with salad its corned beef' when she walked passed.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:45:53 PM »
mingebag
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:59:19 PM »
When I was welding years back, worked with a plater who got nicknamed "man down" cause he was a bone idle little cunt
and rough as fuck
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:27:24 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:02:04 PM
FUCKING HELL TRACTOR TELL  🙄

DON'T GIVE UP THE FUCKING DAY JOB WILL YA  😒

You must have some little fella, dont be shy.
CapsDave
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:46:18 PM »
Some fellas at a place I worked before said a plater they know gets called Wobble Gob, because he cant keep his fucking mouth shut the gobshite
