TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 6 744





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 744Pull your socks up Tel. Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « on: Today at 05:53:11 PM »

"Whats the best nickname a work colleague of yours has got? My favourite is one I heard Johnny Vaughan talk about - one place called a lad Levis because he always went home at 5:01"



Since then there have been some fucking belters:



'My husband is a southerner living in Yorkshire. He also has a glass eye. His Barnsley workmates call him the London eye.



'Mate used to work with a bloke called Dave that had a tic that made him lift both arms above his head. They called him Mexican Dave'



My favourite so far has to be the bloke called Wayne Bruce who was nicknamed ManBat by his workmates.





So, can we beat these? .....



It all started when Jamie East asked on Twitter -"Whats the best nickname a work colleague of yours has got? My favourite is one I heard Johnny Vaughan talk about - one place called a lad Levis because he always went home at 5:01"Since then there have been some fucking belters:My favourite so far has to be the bloke called Wayne Bruce who was nicknamed ManBat by his workmates.So, can we beat these? ..... Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 752



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 752I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:02:04 PM » FUCKING HELL TRACTOR TELL 🙄



DON'T GIVE UP THE FUCKING DAY JOB WILL YA 😒 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 117





The ace face.





Posts: 24 117The ace face. Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:03:57 PM » a lad I worked with went offshore, he always stayed in the control room so he was called "the Olympic torch" because he never went out Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 363





Posts: 1 363 Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:04:55 PM » There was a big ugly lesbian at my old work who I labelled Corned Beef, not to her face obviously.



I did used to sing the song from Phoenix Nights 'corned beef with chips or with salad its corned beef' when she walked passed.



Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 167







Posts: 8 167 Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:45:53 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 05:53:11 PM

"Whats the best nickname a work colleague of yours has got? My favourite is one I heard Johnny Vaughan talk about - one place called a lad Levis because he always went home at 5:01"



Since then there have been some fucking belters:



'My husband is a southerner living in Yorkshire. He also has a glass eye. His Barnsley workmates call him the London eye.



'Mate used to work with a bloke called Dave that had a tic that made him lift both arms above his head. They called him Mexican Dave'



My favourite so far has to be the bloke called Wayne Bruce who was nicknamed ManBat by his workmates.





So, can we beat these? .....





It all started when Jamie East asked on Twitter -"Whats the best nickname a work colleague of yours has got? My favourite is one I heard Johnny Vaughan talk about - one place called a lad Levis because he always went home at 5:01"Since then there have been some fucking belters:My favourite so far has to be the bloke called Wayne Bruce who was nicknamed ManBat by his workmates.So, can we beat these? .....

Logged

mingebag

Online



Posts: 4 212







Posts: 4 212 Re: Funny Work Nicknames - started on Twitter « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:59:19 PM » When I was welding years back, worked with a plater who got nicknamed "man down" cause he was a bone idle little cunt

and rough as fuck Logged