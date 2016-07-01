Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Dont talk about football or cricket at work
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 02:19:16 PM »
Because........women will feel excluded.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-51261999

Radical feminism continue getting more and more crazy, cheered on by their beta male orbiters like El Capitan.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:27:07 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:19:16 PM
Because........women will feel excluded.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-51261999

Radical feminism continue getting more and more crazy, cheered on by their beta male orbiters like El Capitan.

period pains and menstrual cycles it is then. mcl
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:54:22 PM »
Nothing worse than a bunch of women talking shit in an office.


Fuckin foul mouthed cunts.
Dicky2006
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:01:11 PM »
What about Love Island talk?

I feel left out.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:01:44 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 02:54:22 PM
Nothing worse than a bunch of women talking shit in an office.


Fuckin foul mouthed cunts.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:06:52 PM »
 
calamity
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:23:19 PM »
People talk about all manner of shit in an office and a large amount is boring, its reflective of life in general.

Imagine sharing an office with Johnny and Clem; it would be cock innuendo all day long  klins
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:27:18 PM »
Tit and clout chat for me lad.


Clem is the only fucker obsessed with cock.





 
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:12:57 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:19:16 PM
Because........women will feel excluded.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-51261999

Radical feminism continue getting more and more crazy, cheered on by their beta male orbiters like El Capitan.





Do you talk about muslims non stop at work, or just save it all for us?  :ponce:
