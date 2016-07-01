Welcome,
January 27, 2020, 08:01:57 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Dont talk about football or cricket at work
Author
Topic: Dont talk about football or cricket at work
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 363
Dont talk about football or cricket at work
Because........women will feel excluded.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-51261999
Radical feminism continue getting more and more crazy, cheered on by their beta male orbiters like El Capitan.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 117
The ace face.
Re: Dont talk about football or cricket at work
Because........women will feel excluded.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-51261999
Radical feminism continue getting more and more crazy, cheered on by their beta male orbiters like El Capitan.
period pains and menstrual cycles it is then.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 816
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Dont talk about football or cricket at work
Nothing worse than a bunch of women talking shit in an office.
Fuckin foul mouthed cunts.
Dicky2006
Posts: 11 984
Re: Dont talk about football or cricket at work
What about Love Island talk?
I feel left out.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 117
The ace face.
Re: Dont talk about football or cricket at work
Nothing worse than a bunch of women talking shit in an office.
Fuckin foul mouthed cunts.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 816
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Dont talk about football or cricket at work
calamity
Posts: 8 142
Re: Dont talk about football or cricket at work
People talk about all manner of shit in an office and a large amount is boring, its reflective of life in general.
Imagine sharing an office with Johnny and Clem; it would be cock innuendo all day long
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 816
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Dont talk about football or cricket at work
Tit and clout chat for me lad.
Clem is the only fucker obsessed with cock.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 250
Re: Dont talk about football or cricket at work
Because........women will feel excluded.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-51261999
Radical feminism continue getting more and more crazy, cheered on by their beta male orbiters like El Capitan.
Do you talk about muslims non stop at work, or just save it all for us?
