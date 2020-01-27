Welcome,
January 27, 2020, 02:05:38 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Cricket
Author
Topic: Cricket
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 356
Cricket
Today
at 09:54:04 AM »
England in a good position but this pitch looks a lot flatter this morning.
Going without Bess could make this more difficult.
calamity
Posts: 8 138
Re: Cricket
Today
at 11:10:18 AM »
I think SA give their wickets away too easily to pose a real threat, seems like their heads are gone.
Wouldn't surprise me if they got up to 300 odd, maybe over 350, but ultimately think England will win easy.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 356
Re: Cricket
Today
at 01:57:58 PM »
Boom! Stokes.
Jesus, we needed that wicket.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 356
Re: Cricket
Today
at 02:05:24 PM »
One gets yer two...its always the case.
