Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 28, 2020, 08:08:02 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Ah the delights of multiculturalism  (Read 381 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 368


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:52:32 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-51189319

Episode 72,496 of some cultures are better than others.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 027


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:12:24 PM »
How lucky we are to be enriched like this  souey
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 285

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:52:34 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:52:32 AM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-51189319

Episode 72,496 of some cultures are better than others.

Don't knock it - it could be just what you need

 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 170



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:01:22 PM »
Interesting it's on the bbc website. I guess we can start ranking the woke issues based on their propagandist agenda. Feminism is certainly up there and obviously higher than their support of Islam.

I notice they fail to mention the Heat style shoot out in Nimes last night where rival gangs blasted each other with kalashnikovs. Interesting stuff on the eve of Brexit.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 254


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:02:57 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:52:32 AM
Episode 72,496 of my tedious as fuck posts about brown people


 :ponce:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 124


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:46:22 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:02:57 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:52:32 AM
Episode 72,496 of my tedious as fuck posts about brown people


 :ponce:
but it isn't about skin colour, that's your (ironically) narrow minded, bigoted take on it.  :matty:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 254


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:49:10 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 01:46:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:02:57 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:52:32 AM
Episode 72,496 of my tedious as fuck posts about brown people


 :ponce:
but it isn't about skin colour, that's your (ironically) narrow minded, bigoted take on it.  :matty:


It isnt? Please go through all the news articles the poster has posted, and see if you see any common denominator
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 368


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:59:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:02:57 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:52:32 AM
Episode 72,496 of my tedious as fuck posts about brown people


 :ponce:

You racist cunt, all Muslims are brown now?

The mask always slips with you lot doesn't it?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 124


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:00:47 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:49:10 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 01:46:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:02:57 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:52:32 AM
Episode 72,496 of my tedious as fuck posts about brown people


 :ponce:
but it isn't about skin colour, that's your (ironically) narrow minded, bigoted take on it.  :matty:


It isnt? Please go through all the news articles the poster has posted, and see if you see any common denominator
the common denominator is a religious based culture that is misogynistic, homophobic and discriminates through it's teachings against non believers as unworthy.A culture that opposes the liberal values we have created not only in this country but in the west in general. :pope2:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 254


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:02:24 PM »
Nah. Its brownface
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 368


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:03:55 PM »
They hate it when you point out Islam is a religion and not a race, they are happy to take the piss out of Jesus but mention Mohammed and they'll have the law onto you.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 170



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:14:50 PM »
Wokes and wannabe wokes just point the racist finger. Forget issues just keep it on race irrespective of subject is one of their mantras. Forget victims too...
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 124


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:17:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:02:24 PM
Nah. Its brownface
that just fits your own narrative because you can't refute concerns highlighted.why are  other "brown face", hindus, Sikhs, west Indians not criticised then.Is it because they integrate and aren't preaching hate against their host country.People like you who refuse to acknowledge there are problems with Islam in this country are part of the problem,like that idiot corbyn.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 285

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:34:06 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:00:47 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:49:10 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 01:46:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:02:57 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:52:32 AM
Episode 72,496 of my tedious as fuck posts about brown people


 :ponce:
but it isn't about skin colour, that's your (ironically) narrow minded, bigoted take on it.  :matty:


It isnt? Please go through all the news articles the poster has posted, and see if you see any common denominator
the common denominator is a religious based culture that is misogynistic, homophobic and discriminates through it's teachings against non believers as unworthy.A culture that opposes the liberal values we have created not only in this country but in the west in general. :pope2:

To be fair that sounds like COB..

 :steptoe:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 24 124


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:38:58 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 02:34:06 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:00:47 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:49:10 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 01:46:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:02:57 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:52:32 AM
Episode 72,496 of my tedious as fuck posts about brown people


 :ponce:
but it isn't about skin colour, that's your (ironically) narrow minded, bigoted take on it.  :matty:


It isnt? Please go through all the news articles the poster has posted, and see if you see any common denominator
the common denominator is a religious based culture that is misogynistic, homophobic and discriminates through it's teachings against non believers as unworthy.A culture that opposes the liberal values we have created not only in this country but in the west in general. :pope2:

To be fair that sounds like COB..

 :steptoe:
true dat. mcl
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 368


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:46:29 PM »
https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/i-just-wanted-someone-nice-17634136

Tens of thousands of the most vulnerable young girls in our society drugged, abused and gang raped by the third world savages The Labour party invited in.

Every single one of these savages should have got the noose.
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 080


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:49:08 PM »
 mick
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
daftjim
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 391


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:11:07 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:52:32 AM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-51189319

Episode 72,496 of some cultures are better than others.

Tedious odious boring cunt. You never change. A least mumsnet is getting a rest.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 