Ah the delights of multiculturalism « on: Yesterday at 09:52:32 AM » https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-51189319

Episode 72,496 of some cultures are better than others.



Episode 72,496 of some cultures are better than others.

Re: Ah the delights of multiculturalism « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:12:24 PM » How lucky we are to be enriched like this

Re: Ah the delights of multiculturalism « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:01:22 PM » Interesting it's on the bbc website. I guess we can start ranking the woke issues based on their propagandist agenda. Feminism is certainly up there and obviously higher than their support of Islam.



I notice they fail to mention the Heat style shoot out in Nimes last night where rival gangs blasted each other with kalashnikovs. Interesting stuff on the eve of Brexit.

Re: Ah the delights of multiculturalism « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:03:55 PM » They hate it when you point out Islam is a religion and not a race, they are happy to take the piss out of Jesus but mention Mohammed and they'll have the law onto you.



Re: Ah the delights of multiculturalism « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:14:50 PM » Wokes and wannabe wokes just point the racist finger. Forget issues just keep it on race irrespective of subject is one of their mantras. Forget victims too...



Posts: 24 124The ace face. Re: Ah the delights of multiculturalism « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:17:10 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:02:24 PM Nah. Its brownface

that just fits your own narrative because you can't refute concerns highlighted.why are other "brown face", hindus, Sikhs, west Indians not criticised then.Is it because they integrate and aren't preaching hate against their host country.People like you who refuse to acknowledge there are problems with Islam in this country are part of the problem,like that idiot corbyn. that just fits your own narrative because you can't refute concerns highlighted.why are other "brown face", hindus, Sikhs, west Indians not criticised then.Is it because they integrate and aren't preaching hate against their host country.People like you who refuse to acknowledge there are problems with Islam in this country are part of the problem,like that idiot corbyn. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "