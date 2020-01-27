Wee_Willie

Re: Ah the delights of multiculturalism « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:01:22 PM » Interesting it's on the bbc website. I guess we can start ranking the woke issues based on their propagandist agenda. Feminism is certainly up there and obviously higher than their support of Islam.



I notice they fail to mention the Heat style shoot out in Nimes last night where rival gangs blasted each other with kalashnikovs. Interesting stuff on the eve of Brexit.

