Author Topic: Ah the delights of multiculturalism  (Read 154 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 355


« on: Today at 09:52:32 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-51189319

Episode 72,496 of some cultures are better than others.
Bernie
Posts: 5 027


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:12:24 PM »
How lucky we are to be enriched like this  souey
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 284

Pack o cunts


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:52:34 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:52:32 AM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-51189319

Episode 72,496 of some cultures are better than others.

Don't knock it - it could be just what you need

 
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 164



« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:01:22 PM »
Interesting it's on the bbc website. I guess we can start ranking the woke issues based on their propagandist agenda. Feminism is certainly up there and obviously higher than their support of Islam.

I notice they fail to mention the Heat style shoot out in Nimes last night where rival gangs blasted each other with kalashnikovs. Interesting stuff on the eve of Brexit.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 249


« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:02:57 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:52:32 AM
Episode 72,496 of my tedious as fuck posts about brown people


 :ponce:
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 099


The ace face.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:46:22 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:02:57 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:52:32 AM
Episode 72,496 of my tedious as fuck posts about brown people


 :ponce:
but it isn't about skin colour, that's your (ironically) narrow minded, bigoted take on it.  :matty:
El Capitan
Posts: 40 249


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:49:10 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 01:46:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:02:57 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:52:32 AM
Episode 72,496 of my tedious as fuck posts about brown people


 :ponce:
but it isn't about skin colour, that's your (ironically) narrow minded, bigoted take on it.  :matty:


It isnt? Please go through all the news articles the poster has posted, and see if you see any common denominator
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 355


« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:59:21 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:02:57 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:52:32 AM
Episode 72,496 of my tedious as fuck posts about brown people


 :ponce:

You racist cunt, all Muslims are brown now?

The mask always slips with you lot doesn't it?
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 099


The ace face.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:00:47 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:49:10 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 01:46:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:02:57 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:52:32 AM
Episode 72,496 of my tedious as fuck posts about brown people


 :ponce:
but it isn't about skin colour, that's your (ironically) narrow minded, bigoted take on it.  :matty:


It isnt? Please go through all the news articles the poster has posted, and see if you see any common denominator
the common denominator is a religious based culture that is misogynistic, homophobic and discriminates through it's teachings against non believers as unworthy.A culture that opposes the liberal values we have created not only in this country but in the west in general. :pope2:
El Capitan
Posts: 40 249


« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:02:24 PM »
Nah. Its brownface
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 355


« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:03:55 PM »
They hate it when you point out Islam is a religion and not a race, they are happy to take the piss out of Jesus but mention Mohammed and they'll have the law onto you.
