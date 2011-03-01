Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Kettled at Derby  (Read 331 times)
Clive Road
« on: Yesterday at 09:59:42 PM »
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/football-league/middlesbrough-fans-derbyshire-police-court-case-latest-a9298656.html

Derbyshire Police argued in court that they had intelligence about social media contact between one of the Middlesbrough party and a Derby fan that suggested potential trouble. The Derby supporter was not present in the area on the day of the game because he was working away in another city. Three of the Boro fans had been subject to banning orders in the past but they had expired by 2015.

Social media contact.......hmmmmmmm.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 242


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:43:27 PM »
Fucking wobble gob  lost lost :lids: :lids:
CapsDave
Posts: 4 071


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:47:14 PM »
 :lids:
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
headset
Posts: 166


« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:16:47 AM »
 souey
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 746

« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:39:45 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:43:27 PM
Fucking wobble gob  lost lost :lids: :lids:


I KNOW WHO IT WAS WHO WAS TALKING TO THE DERBY LAD WHO WAS WORKING AWAY 👍
I BET YOU DONT TWATTY  👎
Bernie
Posts: 5 023


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:37:50 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:39:45 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:43:27 PM
Fucking wobble gob  lost lost :lids: :lids:


I KNOW WHO IT WAS WHO WAS TALKING TO THE DERBY LAD WHO WAS WORKING AWAY 👍
I BET YOU DONT TWATTY  👎

I think we've all worked it out for ourselves Wobblegob.

You've got previous on this - you did the same about 8 years ago for Derby away, the game when Tuncay scored and we won 0-1. A couple of coaches got turned back after what you posted on here.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 061



« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:48:16 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:37:50 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:39:45 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:43:27 PM
Fucking wobble gob  lost lost :lids: :lids:


I KNOW WHO IT WAS WHO WAS TALKING TO THE DERBY LAD WHO WAS WORKING AWAY 👍
I BET YOU DONT TWATTY  👎

I think we've all worked it out for ourselves Wobblegob.

You've got previous on this - you did the same about 8 years ago for Derby away, the game when Tuncay scored and we won 0-1. A couple of coaches got turned back after what you posted on here.

Was that the Paul Debrick anniversary game? I was there for that and it was clear the po-liss were well-informed and tooled up. I have never seen so many coppers at any game. We were corralled into the pub opposite the station and locked in, bless 'em.. Near the ground it looked like the miners' strike.
headset
Posts: 166


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:15:19 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:37:50 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:39:45 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:43:27 PM
Fucking wobble gob  lost lost :lids: :lids:


I KNOW WHO IT WAS WHO WAS TALKING TO THE DERBY LAD WHO WAS WORKING AWAY 👍
I BET YOU DONT TWATTY  👎

I think we've all worked it out for ourselves Wobblegob.

You've got previous on this - you did the same about 8 years ago for Derby away, the game when Tuncay scored and we won 0-1. A couple of coaches got turned back after what you posted on here.

 lost souey rava
