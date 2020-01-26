Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 26, 2020, 10:05:12 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Kettled at Derby  (Read 7 times)
Clive Road
****
Online Online

Posts: 219

Easy now


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:59:42 PM »
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/football-league/middlesbrough-fans-derbyshire-police-court-case-latest-a9298656.html

Derbyshire Police argued in court that they had intelligence about social media contact between one of the Middlesbrough party and a Derby fan that suggested potential trouble. The Derby supporter was not present in the area on the day of the game because he was working away in another city. Three of the Boro fans had been subject to banning orders in the past but they had expired by 2015.

Social media contact.......hmmmmmmm.
Logged
Up yours
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 