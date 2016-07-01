Welcome,
January 29, 2020, 03:26:38 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
Kobe Bryant brown bread
Topic: Kobe Bryant brown bread (Read 644 times)
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 519
Kobe Bryant brown bread
Rifle ITK
monkeyman
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
HELICOPTER CRASH
R.I.P
R.I.P
Bernie
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Genuinely never heard of him.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
kippers
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Dont say that on fmttm. Its a day of mourning on there
Wee_Willie
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Why is it all over the bbc when all those killed in Turkey is secondary news?
El Capitan
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 27, 2020, 12:55:14 PM
Why is it all over the bbc when all those killed in Turkey is secondary news?
Its because he is black and the world hates white people, Willie
Either that, or because hes one of the greatest sportsman of our generation, who just died in a tragic accident
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Quote from: El Capitan on January 27, 2020, 01:01:03 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 27, 2020, 12:55:14 PM
Why is it all over the bbc when all those killed in Turkey is secondary news?
Its because he is black and the world hates white people, Willie
Either that, or because hes one of the greatest sportsman of our generation, who just died in a tragic accident
The world doesn't hate black people the last time I looked
He might be well known but less so in the UK.
Skinz
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Air Traffic Audio - Kobe Bryant's Pilot:
https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=kpcDU_1580125087
Bobupanddown
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Quote from: El Capitan on January 27, 2020, 01:01:03 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 27, 2020, 12:55:14 PM
Why is it all over the bbc when all those killed in Turkey is secondary news?
Either that, or because hes one of the greatest sportsman of our generation, who just died in a tragic accident
Greatest sportsmen of our generation?
He played netball, fuck off.
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 27, 2020, 02:09:01 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on January 27, 2020, 01:01:03 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 27, 2020, 12:55:14 PM
Why is it all over the bbc when all those killed in Turkey is secondary news?
Either that, or because hes one of the greatest sportsman of our generation, who just died in a tragic accident
Greatest sportsmen of our generation?
He played netball, fuck off.
never heard of him, couldn't name an American footballer or rounders player they have over their neither.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bobupanddown
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on January 27, 2020, 02:19:02 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 27, 2020, 02:09:01 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on January 27, 2020, 01:01:03 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 27, 2020, 12:55:14 PM
Why is it all over the bbc when all those killed in Turkey is secondary news?
Either that, or because hes one of the greatest sportsman of our generation, who just died in a tragic accident
Greatest sportsmen of our generation?
He played netball, fuck off.
never heard of him, couldn't name an American footballer or rounders player they have over their neither.
Michael Jordan apart, me either.
I dont care about America sports, they're shit. The same way I don't care about Kabaddi
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 27, 2020, 02:22:24 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on January 27, 2020, 02:19:02 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 27, 2020, 02:09:01 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on January 27, 2020, 01:01:03 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 27, 2020, 12:55:14 PM
Why is it all over the bbc when all those killed in Turkey is secondary news?
Either that, or because hes one of the greatest sportsman of our generation, who just died in a tragic accident
Greatest sportsmen of our generation?
He played netball, fuck off.
never heard of him, couldn't name an American footballer or rounders player they have over their neither.
Michael Jordan apart, me either.
I dont care about America sports, they're shit. The same way I don't care about Kabaddi
William "the fridge" perry I remember ,once it was explained to me I found American football (in passing) better than rugby, which is fat blokes who can't play football punching each other.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
RIK MAYALL
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on January 27, 2020, 02:30:02 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 27, 2020, 02:22:24 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on January 27, 2020, 02:19:02 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 27, 2020, 02:09:01 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on January 27, 2020, 01:01:03 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 27, 2020, 12:55:14 PM
Why is it all over the bbc when all those killed in Turkey is secondary news?
Either that, or because hes one of the greatest sportsman of our generation, who just died in a tragic accident
Greatest sportsmen of our generation?
He played netball, fuck off.
never heard of him, couldn't name an American footballer or rounders player they have over their neither.
Michael Jordan apart, me either.
I dont care about America sports, they're shit. The same way I don't care about Kabaddi
William "the fridge" perry I remember ,once it was explained to me I found American football (in passing) better than rugby, which is fat blokes who can't play football punching each other.
NFL is fantastic.
Glory Glory Man United
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on January 27, 2020, 03:01:06 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on January 27, 2020, 02:30:02 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 27, 2020, 02:22:24 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on January 27, 2020, 02:19:02 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 27, 2020, 02:09:01 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on January 27, 2020, 01:01:03 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 27, 2020, 12:55:14 PM
Why is it all over the bbc when all those killed in Turkey is secondary news?
Either that, or because hes one of the greatest sportsman of our generation, who just died in a tragic accident
Greatest sportsmen of our generation?
He played netball, fuck off.
never heard of him, couldn't name an American footballer or rounders player they have over their neither.
Michael Jordan apart, me either.
I dont care about America sports, they're shit. The same way I don't care about Kabaddi
William "the fridge" perry I remember ,once it was explained to me I found American football (in passing) better than rugby, which is fat blokes who can't play football punching each other.
NFL is fantastic.
fuck me are you a plastic yank football fan now .
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
I enjoy Baseball and American footy like.
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on January 27, 2020, 03:07:51 PM
I enjoy Baseball and American footy like.
I wonder why,I bet you turn over when these finish.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
RIK MAYALL
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
I've enjoyed the NFL since i was at school.
Glory Glory Man United
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on January 27, 2020, 03:18:01 PM
I've enjoyed the NFL since i was at school.
was that around the time you were enjoying Arsenal.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
RIK MAYALL
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on January 27, 2020, 03:21:15 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on January 27, 2020, 03:18:01 PM
I've enjoyed the NFL since i was at school.
was that around the time you were enjoying Arsenal.
Aye apparently
I think back in 1989-90 everyone in England had a soft spot for Arsenal for knocking the bindippers off their perch in their own back yard.
Glory Glory Man United
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on January 27, 2020, 03:26:50 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on January 27, 2020, 03:21:15 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on January 27, 2020, 03:18:01 PM
I've enjoyed the NFL since i was at school.
was that around the time you were enjoying Arsenal.
Aye apparently
I think back in 1989-90 everyone in England had a soft spot for Arsenal for knocking the bindippers off their perch in their own back yard.
that 2-0 at anfield was a fantastic occasion.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Dixies dick will be twitching.
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on January 27, 2020, 03:37:35 PM
Dixies dick will be twitching.
"
thirty
three years of hurt, never stopped him dreaming.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
THAT FAWSTERS IS A LIL RIPPA
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
RIP MAYYYTE.
A PROPER BALLER WHO TOOK US LAKERS TO GREATNESS
BEER ME BOYS
ARE TOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?
Bobupanddown
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Just had talksport on in the car, fuck me listening to that ginger cunt Durham wank on about him like the second coming of Jesus Christ.
How many NBA fans are there in the UK? 10? 15?
WHO GIVES A FUCK
Dicky2006
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Quote from: Dicky2006 on January 27, 2020, 05:29:53 PM
No mention of the woman he raped?
you'll upset
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Quote from: Dicky2006 on January 27, 2020, 05:29:53 PM
No mention of the woman he raped?
He said sorry.
First, I want to apologize directly to the young woman involved in this incident. I want to apologize to her for my behavior that night and for the consequences she has suffered in the past year. Although this year has been incredibly difficult for me personally, I can only imagine the pain she has had to endure.
I also want to apologize to her parents and family members, and to my family and friends and supporters, and to the citizens of Eagle, Colorado. I also want to make it clear that I do not question the motives of this young woman. No money has been paid to this woman. She has agreed that this statement will not be used against me in the civil case
Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this incident the same way I did. After months of reviewing discovery, listening to her attorney, and even her testimony in person, I now understand how she feels that she did not consent to this encounter.
I issue this statement today fully aware that while one part of this ends today, another remains. I understand that the civil case against me will go forward. That part of this case will be decided by and between the parties directly involved in the incident and will no longer be a financial or emotional drain on the citizens of the state of Colorado.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Wee_Willie
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Just read the Boreme thread on this. Fucking hell, even for them it is a bit OTT the way they're treating people who have never heard of him. They seem to overlook the fact he raped a hotel receptionist. I wonder how they would react to Ched Evans if he died in a helicopter crash
Just searched Boreme for old Kobe threads thinking they'd be loads given his widespread popularity on there, and there's only the one. Fucking hell, you have to laugh at the daft cunts.
Minge
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Never heard of the lanky yank daft cunt , I thought basketball was played by one bloke called Jordan for Nike.
Shit game
Ayresome89
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 27, 2020, 06:42:41 PM
Just read the Boreme thread on this. Fucking hell, even for them it is a bit OTT the way they're treating people who have never heard of him. They seem to overlook the fact he raped a hotel receptionist. I wonder how they would react to Ched Evans if he died in a helicopter crash
Just searched Boreme for old Kobe threads thinking they'd be loads given his widespread popularity on there, and there's only the one. Fucking hell, you have to laugh at the daft cunts.
Did I just read that correctly, I thought you just compared ched Evans to Kobe Bryant
Bobupanddown
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Quote from: Ayresome89 on
Yesterday
at 11:34:39 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 27, 2020, 06:42:41 PM
Just read the Boreme thread on this. Fucking hell, even for them it is a bit OTT the way they're treating people who have never heard of him. They seem to overlook the fact he raped a hotel receptionist. I wonder how they would react to Ched Evans if he died in a helicopter crash
Just searched Boreme for old Kobe threads thinking they'd be loads given his widespread popularity on there, and there's only the one. Fucking hell, you have to laugh at the daft cunts.
Did I just read that correctly, I thought you just compared ched Evans to Kobe Bryant
Yeah I know, one was a falsely accused of rape and the other was a rapist.
Dicky2006
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 11:38:23 AM
Quote from: Ayresome89 on
Yesterday
at 11:34:39 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 27, 2020, 06:42:41 PM
Just read the Boreme thread on this. Fucking hell, even for them it is a bit OTT the way they're treating people who have never heard of him. They seem to overlook the fact he raped a hotel receptionist. I wonder how they would react to Ched Evans if he died in a helicopter crash
Just searched Boreme for old Kobe threads thinking they'd be loads given his widespread popularity on there, and there's only the one. Fucking hell, you have to laugh at the daft cunts.
Did I just read that correctly, I thought you just compared ched Evans to Kobe Bryant
Yeah I know, one was a falsely accused of rape and the other was a rapist.
One was a talented sportsman, the other played Basketball
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 11:38:23 AM
Quote from: Ayresome89 on
Yesterday
at 11:34:39 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 27, 2020, 06:42:41 PM
Just read the Boreme thread on this. Fucking hell, even for them it is a bit OTT the way they're treating people who have never heard of him. They seem to overlook the fact he raped a hotel receptionist. I wonder how they would react to Ched Evans if he died in a helicopter crash
Just searched Boreme for old Kobe threads thinking they'd be loads given his widespread popularity on there, and there's only the one. Fucking hell, you have to laugh at the daft cunts.
Did I just read that correctly, I thought you just compared ched Evans to Kobe Bryant
Yeah I know, one was a falsely accused of rape and the other was a rapist.
actually one had a conviction overturned, one was never tried, however I know which one looks the more guilty.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Ural Quntz
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread
See the Oscars ceremony is going to do a tribute thing for this alleged rapist.
Talk about fucking hypocrits!
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
