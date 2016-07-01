Wee_Willie

Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread « Reply #4 on: January 27, 2020, 12:55:14 PM » Why is it all over the bbc when all those killed in Turkey is secondary news?

Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 27, 2020, 12:55:14 PM Why is it all over the bbc when all those killed in Turkey is secondary news?





Its because he is black and the world hates white people, Willie







Its because he is black and the world hates white people, Willie

Either that, or because hes one of the greatest sportsman of our generation, who just died in a tragic accident

Johnny Thunder
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread « Reply #14 on: January 27, 2020, 03:07:51 PM »







I enjoy Baseball and American footy like.

RIK MAYALL
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread « Reply #17 on: January 27, 2020, 03:18:01 PM » I've enjoyed the NFL since i was at school.



Logged Glory Glory Man United

Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread « Reply #21 on: January 27, 2020, 03:37:35 PM »









Dixies dick will be twitching.

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread « Reply #23 on: January 27, 2020, 03:56:53 PM »



A PROPER BALLER WHO TOOK US LAKERS TO GREATNESS



BEER ME BOYS



RIP MAYYYTE.

Bobupanddown
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread « Reply #24 on: January 27, 2020, 05:23:07 PM » Just had talksport on in the car, fuck me listening to that ginger cunt Durham wank on about him like the second coming of Jesus Christ.



How many NBA fans are there in the UK? 10? 15?



WHO GIVES A FUCK

Dicky2006
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread « Reply #25 on: January 27, 2020, 05:29:53 PM » No mention of the woman he raped?

2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner

2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ

TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread « Reply #27 on: January 27, 2020, 05:46:05 PM » Quote from: Dicky2006 on January 27, 2020, 05:29:53 PM No mention of the woman he raped?

He said sorry.



He said sorry.



First, I want to apologize directly to the young woman involved in this incident. I want to apologize to her for my behavior that night and for the consequences she has suffered in the past year. Although this year has been incredibly difficult for me personally, I can only imagine the pain she has had to endure.



I also want to apologize to her parents and family members, and to my family and friends and supporters, and to the citizens of Eagle, Colorado. I also want to make it clear that I do not question the motives of this young woman. No money has been paid to this woman. She has agreed that this statement will not be used against me in the civil case



Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this incident the same way I did. After months of reviewing discovery, listening to her attorney, and even her testimony in person, I now understand how she feels that she did not consent to this encounter.



I issue this statement today fully aware that while one part of this ends today, another remains. I understand that the civil case against me will go forward. That part of this case will be decided by and between the parties directly involved in the incident and will no longer be a financial or emotional drain on the citizens of the state of Colorado.

Wee_Willie
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread « Reply #28 on: January 27, 2020, 06:42:41 PM »



Just read the Boreme thread on this. Fucking hell, even for them it is a bit OTT the way they're treating people who have never heard of him. They seem to overlook the fact he raped a hotel receptionist. I wonder how they would react to Ched Evans if he died in a helicopter crash

Just searched Boreme for old Kobe threads thinking they'd be loads given his widespread popularity on there, and there's only the one. Fucking hell, you have to laugh at the daft cunts.

Minge
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread « Reply #29 on: January 27, 2020, 09:33:47 PM »

Shit game

Never heard of the lanky yank daft cunt , I thought basketball was played by one bloke called Jordan for Nike.
Shit game

Posts: 29 Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:34:39 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 27, 2020, 06:42:41 PM



Just searched Boreme for old Kobe threads thinking they'd be loads given his widespread popularity on there, and there's only the one. Fucking hell, you have to laugh at the daft cunts.

Just read the Boreme thread on this. Fucking hell, even for them it is a bit OTT the way they're treating people who have never heard of him. They seem to overlook the fact he raped a hotel receptionist. I wonder how they would react to Ched Evans if he died in a helicopter crashJust searched Boreme for old Kobe threads thinking they'd be loads given his widespread popularity on there, and there's only the one. Fucking hell, you have to laugh at the daft cunts.

Did I just read that correctly, I thought you just compared ched Evans to Kobe Bryant Did I just read that correctly, I thought you just compared ched Evans to Kobe Bryant Logged

Posts: 1 378 Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:38:23 AM » Quote from: Ayresome89 on Yesterday at 11:34:39 AM Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 27, 2020, 06:42:41 PM



Just searched Boreme for old Kobe threads thinking they'd be loads given his widespread popularity on there, and there's only the one. Fucking hell, you have to laugh at the daft cunts.

Just read the Boreme thread on this. Fucking hell, even for them it is a bit OTT the way they're treating people who have never heard of him. They seem to overlook the fact he raped a hotel receptionist. I wonder how they would react to Ched Evans if he died in a helicopter crashJust searched Boreme for old Kobe threads thinking they'd be loads given his widespread popularity on there, and there's only the one. Fucking hell, you have to laugh at the daft cunts.

Did I just read that correctly, I thought you just compared ched Evans to Kobe Bryant

Did I just read that correctly, I thought you just compared ched Evans to Kobe Bryant

Yeah I know, one was a falsely accused of rape and the other was a rapist. Yeah I know, one was a falsely accused of rape and the other was a rapist. Logged

Dicky2006
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:41:03 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:38:23 AM

Yeah I know, one was a falsely accused of rape and the other was a rapist.

One was a talented sportsman, the other played Basketball



Just searched Boreme for old Kobe threads thinking they'd be loads given his widespread popularity on there, and there's only the one. Fucking hell, you have to laugh at the daft cunts.

Just read the Boreme thread on this. Fucking hell, even for them it is a bit OTT the way they're treating people who have never heard of him. They seem to overlook the fact he raped a hotel receptionist. I wonder how they would react to Ched Evans if he died in a helicopter crashJust searched Boreme for old Kobe threads thinking they'd be loads given his widespread popularity on there, and there's only the one. Fucking hell, you have to laugh at the daft cunts.

Did I just read that correctly, I thought you just compared ched Evans to Kobe Bryant

Did I just read that correctly, I thought you just compared ched Evans to Kobe Bryant

Yeah I know, one was a falsely accused of rape and the other was a rapist.

Yeah I know, one was a falsely accused of rape and the other was a rapist.

One was a talented sportsman, the other played Basketball One was a talented sportsman, the other played Basketball Logged 2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ

2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner

2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ

Jimmy Cooper
Re: Kobe Bryant brown bread « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:43:12 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:38:23 AM

Yeah I know, one was a falsely accused of rape and the other was a rapist.

actually one had a conviction overturned, one was never tried, however I know which one looks the more guilty.



Just searched Boreme for old Kobe threads thinking they'd be loads given his widespread popularity on there, and there's only the one. Fucking hell, you have to laugh at the daft cunts.

Just read the Boreme thread on this. Fucking hell, even for them it is a bit OTT the way they're treating people who have never heard of him. They seem to overlook the fact he raped a hotel receptionist. I wonder how they would react to Ched Evans if he died in a helicopter crashJust searched Boreme for old Kobe threads thinking they'd be loads given his widespread popularity on there, and there's only the one. Fucking hell, you have to laugh at the daft cunts.

Did I just read that correctly, I thought you just compared ched Evans to Kobe Bryant

Did I just read that correctly, I thought you just compared ched Evans to Kobe Bryant

Yeah I know, one was a falsely accused of rape and the other was a rapist.

Yeah I know, one was a falsely accused of rape and the other was a rapist. actually one had a conviction overturned, one was never tried, however I know which one looks the more guilty. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "