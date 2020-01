BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Posts: 520 IILIC FROM ATLANTA IS BORO BOUND « on: Yesterday at 06:05:15 PM »



THEY TROUCED TORINO 7-0 AND WOODGATE HAS GOT WORD TO GIBSON "GO GET HIM STEVE"



GOT THIS OFF A HOT SAUCE



AND GIBBO HOPES TO SNARE THE GIANT STRIKER FOR 4.5 MILLION EUROS



Ural Quntz



Ural Quntz

Posts: 6 285 Re: IILIC FROM ATLANTA IS BORO BOUND « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:19:59 PM »



Extremely unlikely we will sign him



I assume you mean Ilicic?Extremely unlikely we will sign him

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Posts: 520 Re: IILIC FROM ATLANTA IS BORO BOUND « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:39:52 PM »



BORO NOW INTERESTED IN PACO ALCANCER FROM DORTMUND ON LOAN TIL END OF SEASON



GUYS A PROPER BALLER



