LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 743



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 743I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... CANT BEAT A BIT OF...... « on: Today at 11:13:03 AM » DOUBLE FUCKING BUBBLE 👍💷💷💷👍



ESPECIALLY WHEN YER SAT ON YER HARRIS DOING FUCK ALL 👍😂😂😂👍



💷💷💷💷💷😉 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 003







TMPosts: 14 003 Re: CANT BEAT A BIT OF...... « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:19:48 AM » NEED THE MONEY LIKE ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 8 427





Posts: 8 427 Re: CANT BEAT A BIT OF...... « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:20:01 AM »

NOT WORRYING ABOUT GETTING TESTED AT WORK THE NEXT DAY I PREFER A NICE RELAXING DAY IN THE ALEHOUSE WATCHING THE FOOTBALL AND HAVING A PUNTNOT WORRYING ABOUT GETTING TESTED AT WORK THE NEXT DAY Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 003







TMPosts: 14 003 Re: CANT BEAT A BIT OF...... « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:33:30 AM » WHAT HAPPENS IF YER EXPIRE BEFORE YER GET YER POT. DER YER GET YER MONEY BACK ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats