January 27, 2020, 08:01:51 PM
Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned
Bobupanddown
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:53:36 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:49:53 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:46:17 PM
COB the only site in the world where if you call a tax dodging, child support dodging, Arab cock sucking, faggot a tax dodging, child support dodging, Arab cock sucking, faggot you've had a meltdown.....woohooo :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:

Slight correction.

 jc

 :nige: mcl
Logged
Wee_Willie
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:50:44 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:53:06 PM
Does anyone ever get sacked for extreme left wing views like supporting proscribed terrorist organisations.

Point I was making, think we all know they dont. Surprised by the absence of any compelling responses  monkey
Logged
El Capitan
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 11:13:07 PM
You think a chief inspector wouldnt be tin-tacked for supporting and retweeting posts from terrorist organisations??  :pd:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 11:33:05 PM
He should be able to say whatever he wants, because of school girls, or something 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 11:48:46 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:13:07 PM
You think a chief inspector wouldnt be tin-tacked for supporting and retweeting posts from terrorist organisations??  :pd:

Like Extinction Rebellion? No, not a chance.

Logged
El Capitan
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 11:51:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:48:46 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:13:07 PM
You think a chief inspector wouldnt be tin-tacked for supporting and retweeting posts from terrorist organisations??  :pd:

Like Extinction Rebellion? No, not a chance.





Shouldnt you be going cold turkey off here, after your latest episode  klins
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Reply #56 on: Today at 09:46:17 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:51:43 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:48:46 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:13:07 PM
You think a chief inspector wouldnt be tin-tacked for supporting and retweeting posts from terrorist organisations??  :pd:

Like Extinction Rebellion? No, not a chance.





Shouldnt you be going cold turkey off here, after your latest episode  klins

Touched a nerve?

Go and take your frustration out on the cat  :like:
Logged
Wee_Willie
Reply #57 on: Today at 01:02:03 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:48:46 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:13:07 PM
You think a chief inspector wouldnt be tin-tacked for supporting and retweeting posts from terrorist organisations??  :pd:

Like Extinction Rebellion? No, not a chance.



Nailed
Logged
El Capitan
Reply #58 on: Today at 01:04:37 PM
Terrorist organisation?  monkey monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Reply #59 on: Today at 01:06:57 PM
I didn't think Sharia Law was underpinned by terrorism but remain open minded about anything ... :like:
Logged
El Capitan
Reply #60 on: Today at 01:09:25 PM
That Britain First Facebook page he was sharing from is probably a bit lefty for you Willie  :ponce:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Skinz
Reply #61 on: Today at 01:15:32 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:32:23 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 07:39:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:28:08 PM
Why does it say classical liberal under your name when you couldn't be further from classically liberal if you tried?

You're a communist.

Wow that's quite an extreme jump even for you Bob. Based on what, being pro-Labour?

Like my literary hero George Orwell, I am anti-totalitarian in whatever form it takes, whether left or right, and for social-democracy as I understand it to be. I class myself as centre-left, was happiest politically under New Labour and voted Lib-Dem in 2010 for tactical reasons (never again)

The "Classical Liberal" sub-title is a knowing wink to Jordan Peterson and to wind up people like you. Looks like it worked  

What's your issue with Jordan Peterson?

 :pd:

From the handful of speeches and interviews I've seen of him he comes across as an intelligent fella who makes a lot of sense.

That's exactly why the jazz hand cunts hate him. He has a habit of bursting their precious, mentally doctored bubbles.
Intelligent bloke that knows the score  :like:

Boris knows the score ...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CjiYdhTwVo  rava
Logged
Wee_Willie
Reply #62 on: Today at 01:17:45 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:09:25 PM
That Britain First Facebook page he was sharing from is probably a bit lefty for you Willie  :ponce:

Keep debate focussed on perceived identity. It's all part of the Woke culture
Logged
DowningAlbion
Classical Liberal
Reply #63 on: Today at 07:34:36 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:32:23 PM
What's your issue with Jordan Peterson?

 :pd:

From the handful of speeches and interviews I've seen of him he comes across as an intelligent fella who makes a lot of sense.

IN WHAT UNIVERSE IS SAYING "CLASSICAL LIBERAL" IS A KNOWING WINK TO JORDAN PETERSON AN ATTACK ON HIM? ONLY IN THE COB ONE...FFS
 souey

For the record I've read his 12 Rules book a while back and it is excellent, plus I was addicted to the YouTube interviews for quite a while in 2018 and the two discussions with Russel Brand are particularly good. Also very good print interview in The Idler last year.

Plus he is much more balanced than the alt-right fanboys appreciate. He accepts unfettered capitalism does make the rich richer and the poor poorer,  that right-wing power hierarchies often lead to tyranny and that the Left is necessary to stop that happening. Hence his description of himself as a Classical English Liberal rather than a Conservative. Especially like his promotion and understanding of the allegorical value of faith especially Christianity. He understands that faith works and the Bible is allegorical and not supposed to be taken as the literal truth :jackanory:
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
