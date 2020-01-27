What's your issue with Jordan Peterson?
From the handful of speeches and interviews I've seen of him he comes across as an intelligent fella who makes a lot of sense.
IN WHAT UNIVERSE IS SAYING "CLASSICAL LIBERAL" IS A KNOWING WINK TO JORDAN PETERSON AN ATTACK ON HIM? ONLY IN THE COB ONE...FFS
For the record I've read his 12 Rules book a while back and it is excellent, plus I was addicted to the YouTube interviews for quite a while in 2018 and the two discussions with Russel Brand are particularly good. Also very good print interview in The Idler last year.
Plus he is much more balanced than the alt-right fanboys appreciate. He accepts unfettered capitalism does make the rich richer and the poor poorer, that right-wing power hierarchies often lead to tyranny and that the Left is necessary to stop that happening. Hence his description of himself as a Classical English Liberal rather than a Conservative. Especially like his promotion and understanding of the allegorical value of faith especially Christianity. He understands that faith works and the Bible is allegorical and not supposed to be taken as the literal truth