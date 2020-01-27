Welcome,
January 27, 2020, 12:06:40 AM
Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned
Author
Topic: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned (Read 653 times)
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 347
Re: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned
«
Reply #50 on:
Yesterday
at 09:53:36 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 09:49:53 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 09:46:17 PM
COB the only site in the world where if you call a tax dodging, child support dodging, Arab cock sucking, faggot a tax dodging, child support dodging, Arab cock sucking, faggot you've had a meltdown.....woohooo
Slight correction.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 8 156
Re: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned
«
Reply #51 on:
Yesterday
at 10:50:44 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 06:53:06 PM
Does anyone ever get sacked for extreme left wing views like supporting proscribed terrorist organisations.
Point I was making, think we all know they dont. Surprised by the absence of any compelling responses
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 242
Re: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned
«
Reply #52 on:
Yesterday
at 11:13:07 PM »
You think a chief inspector wouldnt be tin-tacked for supporting and retweeting posts from terrorist organisations??
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 4 071
Re: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned
«
Reply #53 on:
Yesterday
at 11:33:05 PM »
He should be able to say whatever he wants, because of school girls, or something
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 347
Re: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned
«
Reply #54 on:
Yesterday
at 11:48:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:13:07 PM
You think a chief inspector wouldnt be tin-tacked for supporting and retweeting posts from terrorist organisations??
Like Extinction Rebellion? No, not a chance.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 242
Re: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned
«
Reply #55 on:
Yesterday
at 11:51:43 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 11:48:46 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:13:07 PM
You think a chief inspector wouldnt be tin-tacked for supporting and retweeting posts from terrorist organisations??
Like Extinction Rebellion? No, not a chance.
Shouldnt you be going cold turkey off here, after your latest episode
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
