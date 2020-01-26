Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 26, 2020, 10:05:07 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned  (Read 568 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 346


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:53:36 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 09:49:53 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:46:17 PM
COB the only site in the world where if you call a tax dodging, child support dodging, Arab cock sucking, faggot a tax dodging, child support dodging, Arab cock sucking, faggot you've had a meltdown.....woohooo :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:

Slight correction.

 jc

 :nige: mcl
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 