DowningAlbion
Extreme right wing views
This is the problem, people are been brainwashed to think say anything against Islam and it's right wing
Not my wording, it's from the local newspaper - "The Bristol Post notes that Mr Drews social media activity came to light when a member of the police who is Facebook friends with Drew told officials he had posted messages with extreme right wing views. And there were multiple posts, not just the Sharia Law one and he himself accepted some of the views he shared were abhorrent
He was sacked for conduct found to bring the force into disrepute. It's a fair cop
Bobupanddown
See this is why your side keeps losing at the ballot box.
"Extreme right wing"
The extreme right wing would be scurrying you and your friends off to the helipad for a one way trip to the middle of the north sea.
That police officer shared a view which almost certain represents the vast majority of people in this country.
Ban Sharia law - since when were communities in the UK allowed to create their own laws? In the past this was called Treason.
Stand for the anthem - or wear the poppy - millions of our grand parents and their parents and countless generations have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. If you cant respect that, FUCK OFF.
DowningAlbion
Calm down Bob, I already answered that further up. The phrase "extreme right wing views" was from the newspaper report you obviously never bothered to read
It was said by a fellow Police Officer who knew the perpetrator and saw the FB posts. The Sharia Law one was not the only right-wing meme he shared on Facebook. Steven Drew admitted he had shared some content with abhorrent views
End of the day, he did share content on Facebook likely to bring the Police Force into disrepute so he was sacked. IN 2016
DowningAlbion
It's a classic case of Social Media manipulation - present a partial view of old news to get the hard of thinking frothing at the mouth because most won't check the facts including the date
You often see old people on Facebook re-posting old appeals for missing pets or persons because they never notice the year says 2014 or earlier in the post they are sharing, after someone else shared it without checking the important details
CapsDave
Your defending you gormless slacked jawed cunt. You think the policeman deserves to be sacked but say nothing about the police helping the grooming gangs. Fucking sympathiser..
I never defended AJ just questioned the severity of his punishment. That goes on record.
Only person who has ever defended a nonce here is you, and you keep talking about the rape of school girls, you are a right queer cunt.
I said he deserved to be sacked for being stupid, anyone who gets sacked because of something they put on Facebook are stupid and deserve to be sacked.
Stop defending nonces and stop talking about school girls you oddball fucker.
Bobupanddown
Stand for the anthem - or wear the poppy - millions of our grand parents and their parents and countless generations have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. If you cant respect that, FUCK OFF.
Yeah in WWII they stood against racism in it's ultimate expression, Nazism and its racial theories that led to the death of millions. They would be disgusted with the likes of you, I know my grandfathers would
Your grandfather would have swapped sides if he'd known your political allies would mass import third world savages who drug and rape underage girls in every city and town in this country.
If he'd watched them same savages burn poppies, and cut a soldier's head off on the streets of London.
And if he knew he'd spawn a tax dodging, child support dodging Arab cock sucking faggot like you he'd have cut his own bollocks off.
Stand for the anthem - or wear the poppy - millions of our grand parents and their parents and countless generations have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. If you cant respect that, FUCK OFF.
Yeah in WWII they stood against racism in it's ultimate expression, Nazism and its racial theories that led to the death of millions. They would be disgusted with the likes of you, I know my grandfathers would
Your grandfather would have swapped sides if he'd known your political allies would mass import third world savages who drug and rape underage girls in every city and town in this country.
If he'd watched them same savages burn poppies, and cut a soldier's head off on the streets of London.
And if he knew he'd spawn a tax dodging, child support dodging Arab cock sucking faggot like you he'd have cut his own bollocks off.
CLASSIC COB MELTDOWN OF BLINDFAITH OR NOTTSMOG PROPORTIONS
CONGRATULATIONS
DowningAlbion
Why does it say classical liberal under your name when you couldn't be further from classically liberal if you tried?
You're a communist.
Wow that's quite an extreme jump even for you Bob. Based on what, being pro-Labour?
Like my literary hero George Orwell, I am anti-totalitarian in whatever form it takes, whether left or right, and for social-democracy as I understand it to be. I class myself as centre-left, was happiest politically under New Labour and voted Lib-Dem in 2010 for tactical reasons (never again)
The "Classical Liberal" sub-title is a knowing wink to Jordan Peterson and to wind up people like you. Looks like it worked
Why does it say classical liberal under your name when you couldn't be further from classically liberal if you tried?
You're a communist.
Wow that's quite an extreme jump even for you Bob. Based on what, being pro-Labour?
Like my literary hero George Orwell, I am anti-totalitarian in whatever form it takes, whether left or right, and for social-democracy as I understand it to be. I class myself as centre-left, was happiest politically under New Labour and voted Lib-Dem in 2010 for tactical reasons (never again)
The "Classical Liberal" sub-title is a knowing wink to Jordan Peterson and to wind up people like you. Looks like it worked
What's your issue with Jordan Peterson?
From the handful of speeches and interviews I've seen of him he comes across as an intelligent fella who makes a lot of sense.
Stand for the anthem - or wear the poppy - millions of our grand parents and their parents and countless generations have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. If you cant respect that, FUCK OFF.
Yeah in WWII they stood against racism in it's ultimate expression, Nazism and its racial theories that led to the death of millions. They would be disgusted with the likes of you, I know my grandfathers would
Your grandfather would have swapped sides if he'd known your political allies would mass import third world savages who drug and rape underage girls in every city and town in this country.
If he'd watched them same savages burn poppies, and cut a soldier's head off on the streets of London.
And if he knew he'd spawn a tax dodging, child support dodging Arab cock sucking faggot like you he'd have cut his own bollocks off.
Top rant that, you mad cunt
