January 26, 2020, 10:04:51 PM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned  (Read 565 times)
T_Bone
Posts: 1 701


« on: Today at 09:11:25 AM »
Whether you're a muslim or not eveyone should be outraged by this  souey

When is this country going to wake up and rise up against what their doing  :unlike:
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 069


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:33:48 AM »
He should have been sacked for being stupid, thick cunt.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 854



« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:47:12 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:33:48 AM
He should have been sacked for being stupid, thick cunt.
It's the way this country pussyfoot around the muslim bastards running the show who are stupid not him.He's right & every fucker knows it.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
DowningAlbion
Classical Liberal
Posts: 177


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:49:48 AM »
Old news again (2016)

https://www.mend.org.uk/news/police-misconduct-panel-sacks-officer-who-shared-explicitly-racist-fb-posts/

Considering how much vetting of Police Officers goes on, he was an idiot for sharing extreme right-wing views on Facebook. He took a big risk and lost
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
CapsDave
Posts: 4 069


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:53:44 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 09:47:12 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:33:48 AM
He should have been sacked for being stupid, thick cunt.
It's the way this country pussyfoot around the muslim bastards running the show who are stupid not him.He's right & every fucker knows it.

Well it is him, he lost his job for being stupid  :duh:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
T_Bone
Posts: 1 701


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:54:16 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:33:48 AM
He should have been sacked for being stupid, thick cunt.

So speaking out against a babaric ideology makes him a thick cunt?  lost
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
T_Bone
Posts: 1 701


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:57:31 AM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 09:49:48 AM
Old news again (2016)

https://www.mend.org.uk/news/police-misconduct-panel-sacks-officer-who-shared-explicitly-racist-fb-posts/

Considering how much vetting of Police Officers goes on, he was an idiot for sharing extreme right-wing views on Facebook. He took a big risk and lost

Extreme right wing views 

This is the problem, people are been brainwashed to think say anything against Islam and it's right wing  :unlike:
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
towz
Posts: 7 626


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:02:03 AM »
So T-Bone is Oddfield, is Bobupanddown

Interesting
Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 4 069


« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:04:00 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 09:54:16 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:33:48 AM
He should have been sacked for being stupid, thick cunt.

So speaking out against a babaric ideology makes him a thick cunt?  lost

Doing something that will get him sacked makes him a thick cunt, regardless of what it is.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 155



« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:04:40 AM »
Might be old news but he was sacked, name and shamed for highlighting the demise of national pride from certain UK citizens and highlighting that Sharia Law is barbaric - BUT nobody has yet been name and shamed, and sacked for turning a blind-eye to child exploitation of vulnerable young white schoolgirls even though it was their job as a public servant to protect them.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 804


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:35:15 AM »
Yer can't beat a fuckin good Sunday morning dust up over some muzzers.



 :like:




 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
DowningAlbion
Classical Liberal
Posts: 177


« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:40:09 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 09:57:31 AM

Extreme right wing views 

This is the problem, people are been brainwashed to think say anything against Islam and it's right wing  :unlike:

Not my wording, it's from the local newspaper - "The Bristol Post notes that Mr Drews social media activity came to light when a member of the police who is Facebook friends with Drew told officials he had posted messages with extreme right wing views. And there were multiple posts, not just the Sharia Law one and he himself accepted some of the views he shared were abhorrent

He was sacked for conduct found to bring the force into disrepute. It's a fair cop :alf:
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 078


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:56:49 AM »
The police,judiciary,civil service,local government,BBC, and teaching service infested with Common Purpose ideology. Hopefully Dom Cummings will be able to drain this fetid swamp.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 155



« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:02:36 AM »
He was stupid as he should know too well that simply expressing political opinion of one persuasion is far graver than a dereliction of your duty to safeguard vulnerable school girls that results in their rape, abuse and death.   
Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 4 069


« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:17:43 AM »
Why do you turn every thread into school girls being raped?  klins
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
towz
Posts: 7 626


« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:25:01 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:17:43 AM
Why do you turn every thread into school girls being raped?  klins

Fucking wrong'un  klins
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 155



« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:28:16 AM »
Every thread? No, just the ones where context to the subject matter is needed.

As most people, I find this epidemic utterly revolting, which clearly the likes you and towz do not for some reason   klins
Logged
towz
Posts: 7 626


« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:28:58 AM »
Of course it's revolting, just find your OBSESSION with it quite unhealthy
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 155



« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:29:49 AM »
As is your DEFENCE of these gangs
Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 4 069


« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:37:31 AM »
Nobody defends any gangs, you voyeuristically mentioning school girls being raped at every opportunity is worrying though.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 155



« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:48:50 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:37:31 AM
Nobody defends any gangs, you voyeuristically mentioning school girls being raped at every opportunity is worrying though.

Nothing Voyeur about this .. given the gravitas of it though it probably does evoke sexual pleasure in your weirdo brain which is why you defend it.
Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 4 069


« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:59:28 AM »
You idiot, not one person has defended it in any way, I go on record now to say any rape or sexual assault in any way shape or form carried out by anyone regardless of race, religion or creed should be dealt with swiftly and harshly.

Now thats all cleared up you can stop mentioning the rape of school girls and get your satisfaction elsewhere.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 238


« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:13:40 PM »
Actually, a poster on here did defend the grooming of underage girls. The Adam Johnston case.



Cant remember who the poster was though 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 155



« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:17:56 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:59:28 AM
You idiot, not one person has defended it in any way, I go on record now to say any rape or sexual assault in any way shape or form carried out by anyone regardless of race, religion or creed should be dealt with swiftly and harshly.

Now thats all cleared up you can stop mentioning the rape of school girls and get your satisfaction elsewhere.

No satisfaction being gained from me bringing this up - that goes on record. I just do not find it as a taboo subject as you do for some reason

I was not the person who applauded the punishment of this public servant given how so many public servants have gone unpunished for far worse crimes. It is exactly these deflection techniques that leads to child abuse


Read this instead of obsessing over Liddle and licking the arse of sex tourist who can't get a woman called Lisa..
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 518


« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:22:49 PM »
What a stupid cunt towz is he's in bed with the enemy the muzzy loving cunt
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 155



« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:30:43 PM »
Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 4 069


« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:33:32 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:13:40 PM
Actually, a poster on here did defend the grooming of underage girls. The Adam Johnston case.



Cant remember who the poster was though 

Well whoever that was deserves a good kicking the queer cunt.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 155



« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:35:42 PM »
Keep defending .. sicko
Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 4 069


« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:37:50 PM »
Whos defending you mad fucker? I am saying that person who was defending it in any way shape or form, including the Adam Johnson case deserves a good kicking, its the opposite of defending it.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 155



« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:42:52 PM »
Your defending you gormless slacked jawed cunt. You think the policeman deserves to be sacked but say nothing about the police helping the grooming gangs. Fucking sympathiser..

I never defended AJ just questioned the severity of his punishment. That goes on record.   :like:
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 346


« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:49:47 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 09:49:48 AM
Old news again (2016)

https://www.mend.org.uk/news/police-misconduct-panel-sacks-officer-who-shared-explicitly-racist-fb-posts/

Considering how much vetting of Police Officers goes on, he was an idiot for sharing extreme right-wing views on Facebook. He took a big risk and lost

See this is why your side keeps losing at the ballot box.

"Extreme right wing"

The extreme right wing would be scurrying you and your friends off to the helipad for a one way trip to the middle of the north sea.

That police officer shared a view which almost certain represents the vast majority of people in this country.

Ban Sharia law - since when were communities in the UK allowed to create their own laws? In the past this was called Treason.

Stand for the anthem - or wear the poppy - millions of our grand parents and their parents and countless generations have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. If you cant respect that, FUCK OFF.
Logged
DowningAlbion
Offline Offline

View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:17:58 PM »
Calm down Bob, I already answered that further up. The phrase "extreme right wing views" was from the newspaper report you obviously never bothered to read souey

It was said by a fellow Police Officer who knew the perpetrator and saw the FB posts. The Sharia Law one was not the only right-wing meme he shared on Facebook. Steven Drew admitted he had shared some content with abhorrent views

End of the day, he did share content on Facebook likely to bring the Police Force into disrepute so he was sacked. IN 2016 mcl
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 722


« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:58:15 PM »
I've sat through the National Anthem many a time, which country should I go back to?
Logged
towz
Posts: 7 626


« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:09:28 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:49:47 PM

Stand for the anthem - or wear the poppy - millions of our grand parents and their parents and countless generations have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. If you cant respect that, FUCK OFF.


Yeah in WWII they stood against racism in it's ultimate expression, Nazism and its racial theories that led to the death of millions. They would be disgusted with the likes of you, I know my grandfathers would
Logged
DowningAlbion
Offline Offline

View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 02:22:24 PM »
It's a classic case of Social Media manipulation - present a partial view of old news to get the hard of thinking frothing at the mouth because most won't check the facts including the date

You often see old people on Facebook re-posting old  appeals for missing pets or persons because they never notice the year says 2014 or earlier in the post they are sharing, after someone else shared it without checking the important details :alf:
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
brocky82
Posts: 744


« Reply #35 on: Today at 03:09:21 PM »
HOWS IS BEING AGAINST BEHEADINGS AND GANG RAPE AND KILLING PUFFS BEING HAVING AN EXTREME RIGHT VIEW YOU STUPID STUPID UTTER XUNT OF A HUMAN BEEN
Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 4 069


« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:10:09 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:42:52 PM
Your defending you gormless slacked jawed cunt. You think the policeman deserves to be sacked but say nothing about the police helping the grooming gangs. Fucking sympathiser..

I never defended AJ just questioned the severity of his punishment. That goes on record.   :like:

Only person who has ever defended a nonce here is you, and you keep talking about the rape of school girls, you are a right queer cunt.

I said he deserved to be sacked for being stupid, anyone who gets sacked because of something they put on Facebook are stupid and deserve to be sacked.

Stop defending nonces and stop talking about school girls you oddball fucker.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
towz
Posts: 7 626


« Reply #37 on: Today at 03:30:41 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 03:10:09 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:42:52 PM
Your defending you gormless slacked jawed cunt. You think the policeman deserves to be sacked but say nothing about the police helping the grooming gangs. Fucking sympathiser..

I never defended AJ just questioned the severity of his punishment. That goes on record.   :like:

Only person who has ever defended a nonce here is you, and you keep talking about the rape of school girls, you are a right queer cunt.

I said he deserved to be sacked for being stupid, anyone who gets sacked because of something they put on Facebook are stupid and deserve to be sacked.

Stop defending nonces and stop talking about school girls you oddball fucker.

 :like:
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 346


« Reply #38 on: Today at 06:28:08 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 01:17:58 PM
Calm down Bob, I already answered that further up. The phrase "extreme right wing views" was from the newspaper report you obviously never bothered to read souey

It was said by a fellow Police Officer who knew the perpetrator and saw the FB posts. The Sharia Law one was not the only right-wing meme he shared on Facebook. Steven Drew admitted he had shared some content with abhorrent views

End of the day, he did share content on Facebook likely to bring the Police Force into disrepute so he was sacked. IN 2016 mcl



Why does it say classical liberal under your name when you couldn't be further from classically liberal if you tried?

You're a communist.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 346


« Reply #39 on: Today at 06:31:13 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:09:28 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:49:47 PM

Stand for the anthem - or wear the poppy - millions of our grand parents and their parents and countless generations have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. If you cant respect that, FUCK OFF.


Yeah in WWII they stood against racism in it's ultimate expression, Nazism and its racial theories that led to the death of millions. They would be disgusted with the likes of you, I know my grandfathers would

Your grandfather would have swapped sides if he'd known your political allies would mass import third world savages who drug and rape underage girls in every city and town in this country.

If he'd watched them same savages burn poppies, and cut a soldier's head off on the streets of London.

And if he knew he'd spawn a tax dodging, child support dodging Arab cock sucking faggot like you he'd have cut his own bollocks off.



Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 094


The ace face.


« Reply #40 on: Today at 06:53:06 PM »
Does anyone ever get sacked for extreme left wing views like supporting proscribed terrorist organisations.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
CapsDave
Posts: 4 069


« Reply #41 on: Today at 07:12:34 PM »
Yeah
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 238


« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:16:03 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:31:13 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:09:28 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:49:47 PM

Stand for the anthem - or wear the poppy - millions of our grand parents and their parents and countless generations have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. If you cant respect that, FUCK OFF.


Yeah in WWII they stood against racism in it's ultimate expression, Nazism and its racial theories that led to the death of millions. They would be disgusted with the likes of you, I know my grandfathers would

Your grandfather would have swapped sides if he'd known your political allies would mass import third world savages who drug and rape underage girls in every city and town in this country.

If he'd watched them same savages burn poppies, and cut a soldier's head off on the streets of London.

And if he knew he'd spawn a tax dodging, child support dodging Arab cock sucking faggot like you he'd have cut his own bollocks off.








CLASSIC COB MELTDOWN OF BLINDFAITH OR NOTTSMOG PROPORTIONS




CONGRATULATIONS  :bc: :bc:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 854



« Reply #43 on: Today at 07:22:20 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 01:58:15 PM
I've sat through the National Anthem many a time, which country should I go back to?
I can't fucking stand our anthem' who gives a fuck if god saves the queen? what about the rest of us minions?
Fucking awful anthem. klins
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
DowningAlbion
Offline Offline

View Profile
« Reply #44 on: Today at 07:39:34 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:28:08 PM
Why does it say classical liberal under your name when you couldn't be further from classically liberal if you tried?

You're a communist.

Wow that's quite an extreme jump even for you Bob. Based on what, being pro-Labour?

Like my literary hero George Orwell, I am anti-totalitarian in whatever form it takes, whether left or right, and for social-democracy as I understand it to be. I class myself as centre-left, was happiest politically under New Labour and voted Lib-Dem in 2010 for tactical reasons (never again)

The "Classical Liberal" sub-title is a knowing wink to Jordan Peterson and to wind up people like you. Looks like it worked  
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 060



« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:26:11 PM »
Rochdale
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 137



« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:32:23 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 07:39:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:28:08 PM
Why does it say classical liberal under your name when you couldn't be further from classically liberal if you tried?

You're a communist.

Wow that's quite an extreme jump even for you Bob. Based on what, being pro-Labour?

Like my literary hero George Orwell, I am anti-totalitarian in whatever form it takes, whether left or right, and for social-democracy as I understand it to be. I class myself as centre-left, was happiest politically under New Labour and voted Lib-Dem in 2010 for tactical reasons (never again)

The "Classical Liberal" sub-title is a knowing wink to Jordan Peterson and to wind up people like you. Looks like it worked  

What's your issue with Jordan Peterson?

 :pd:

From the handful of speeches and interviews I've seen of him he comes across as an intelligent fella who makes a lot of sense.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
towz
Posts: 7 626


« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:39:08 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:31:13 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:09:28 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:49:47 PM

Stand for the anthem - or wear the poppy - millions of our grand parents and their parents and countless generations have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. If you cant respect that, FUCK OFF.


Yeah in WWII they stood against racism in it's ultimate expression, Nazism and its racial theories that led to the death of millions. They would be disgusted with the likes of you, I know my grandfathers would

Your grandfather would have swapped sides if he'd known your political allies would mass import third world savages who drug and rape underage girls in every city and town in this country.

If he'd watched them same savages burn poppies, and cut a soldier's head off on the streets of London.

And if he knew he'd spawn a tax dodging, child support dodging Arab cock sucking faggot like you he'd have cut his own bollocks off.





Top rant that,  you mad cunt
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 346


« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:46:17 PM »
COB the only site in the world where if you call a spade a spade you've had a meltdown.....woohooo :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 137



« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:49:53 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:46:17 PM
COB the only site in the world where if you call a tax dodging, child support dodging, Arab cock sucking, faggot a tax dodging, child support dodging, Arab cock sucking, faggot you've had a meltdown.....woohooo :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:

Slight correction.

 jc
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
