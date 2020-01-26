|
DowningAlbion
Extreme right wing views
This is the problem, people are been brainwashed to think say anything against Islam and it's right wing
Not my wording, it's from the local newspaper - "The Bristol Post notes that Mr Drews social media activity came to light when a member of the police who is Facebook friends with Drew told officials he had posted messages with extreme right wing views. And there were multiple posts, not just the Sharia Law one and he himself accepted some of the views he shared were abhorrent
He was sacked for conduct found to bring the force into disrepute. It's a fair cop
Bobupanddown
See this is why your side keeps losing at the ballot box.
"Extreme right wing"
The extreme right wing would be scurrying you and your friends off to the helipad for a one way trip to the middle of the north sea.
That police officer shared a view which almost certain represents the vast majority of people in this country.
Ban Sharia law - since when were communities in the UK allowed to create their own laws? In the past this was called Treason.
Stand for the anthem - or wear the poppy - millions of our grand parents and their parents and countless generations have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. If you cant respect that, FUCK OFF.
DowningAlbion
|
Calm down Bob, I already answered that further up. The phrase "extreme right wing views" was from the newspaper report you obviously never bothered to read
It was said by a fellow Police Officer who knew the perpetrator and saw the FB posts. The Sharia Law one was not the only right-wing meme he shared on Facebook. Steven Drew admitted he had shared some content with abhorrent views
End of the day, he did share content on Facebook likely to bring the Police Force into disrepute so he was sacked. IN 2016
DowningAlbion
It's a classic case of Social Media manipulation - present a partial view of old news to get the hard of thinking frothing at the mouth because most won't check the facts including the date
You often see old people on Facebook re-posting old appeals for missing pets or persons because they never notice the year says 2014 or earlier in the post they are sharing, after someone else shared it without checking the important details
