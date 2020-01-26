T_Bone

Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned
« on: Today at 09:11:25 AM »



When is this country going to wake up and rise up against what their doing



Whether you're a muslim or not eveyone should be outraged by this
When is this country going to wake up and rise up against what their doing

Re: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:49:48 AM »



https://www.mend.org.uk/news/police-misconduct-panel-sacks-officer-who-shared-explicitly-racist-fb-posts/



Considering how much vetting of Police Officers goes on, he was an idiot for sharing extreme right-wing views on Facebook. He took a big risk and lost
Old news again (2016)

Re: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:04:40 AM »
Might be old news but he was sacked, name and shamed for highlighting the demise of national pride from certain UK citizens and highlighting that Sharia Law is barbaric - BUT nobody has yet been name and shamed, and sacked for turning a blind-eye to child exploitation of vulnerable young white schoolgirls even though it was their job as a public servant to protect them.

Re: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:40:09 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 09:57:31 AM

Extreme right wing views



This is the problem, people are been brainwashed to think say anything against Islam and it's right wing

Not my wording, it's from the local newspaper - "The Bristol Post notes that Mr Drews social media activity came to light when a member of the police who is Facebook friends with Drew told officials he had posted messages with extreme right wing views. And there were multiple posts, not just the Sharia Law one and he himself accepted some of the views he shared were abhorrent



Not my wording, it's from the local newspaper - "The Bristol Post notes that Mr Drews social media activity came to light when a member of the police who is Facebook friends with Drew told officials he had posted messages with extreme right wing views. And there were multiple posts, not just the Sharia Law one and he himself accepted some of the views he shared were abhorrent

He was sacked for conduct found to bring the force into disrepute. It's a fair cop

Re: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:28:16 AM »



As most people, I find this epidemic utterly revolting, which clearly the likes you and towz do not for some reason

Every thread? No, just the ones where context to the subject matter is needed.
As most people, I find this epidemic utterly revolting, which clearly the likes you and towz do not for some reason

Re: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:59:28 AM »
You idiot, not one person has defended it in any way, I go on record now to say any rape or sexual assault in any way shape or form carried out by anyone regardless of race, religion or creed should be dealt with swiftly and harshly.

Now thats all cleared up you can stop mentioning the rape of school girls and get your satisfaction elsewhere.



Now thats all cleared up you can stop mentioning the rape of school girls and get your satisfaction elsewhere. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Re: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:17:56 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:59:28 AM
You idiot, not one person has defended it in any way, I go on record now to say any rape or sexual assault in any way shape or form carried out by anyone regardless of race, religion or creed should be dealt with swiftly and harshly.

Now thats all cleared up you can stop mentioning the rape of school girls and get your satisfaction elsewhere.



Now thats all cleared up you can stop mentioning the rape of school girls and get your satisfaction elsewhere.



No satisfaction being gained from me bringing this up - that goes on record. I just do not find it as a taboo subject as you do for some reason



I was not the person who applauded the punishment of this public servant given how so many public servants have gone unpunished for far worse crimes. It is exactly these deflection techniques that leads to child abuse





No satisfaction being gained from me bringing this up - that goes on record. I just do not find it as a taboo subject as you do for some reason

I was not the person who applauded the punishment of this public servant given how so many public servants have gone unpunished for far worse crimes. It is exactly these deflection techniques that leads to child abuse

Read this instead of obsessing over Liddle and licking the arse of sex tourist who can't get a woman called Lisa..

Re: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned
« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:42:52 PM »



Your defending you gormless slacked jawed cunt. You think the policeman deserves to be sacked but say nothing about the police helping the grooming gangs. Fucking sympathiser..
I never defended AJ just questioned the severity of his punishment. That goes on record.

Re: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:49:47 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 09:49:48 AM



https://www.mend.org.uk/news/police-misconduct-panel-sacks-officer-who-shared-explicitly-racist-fb-posts/



Considering how much vetting of Police Officers goes on, he was an idiot for sharing extreme right-wing views on Facebook. He took a big risk and lost

See this is why your side keeps losing at the ballot box.



"Extreme right wing"



The extreme right wing would be scurrying you and your friends off to the helipad for a one way trip to the middle of the north sea.



That police officer shared a view which almost certain represents the vast majority of people in this country.



Ban Sharia law - since when were communities in the UK allowed to create their own laws? In the past this was called Treason.



Stand for the anthem - or wear the poppy - millions of our grand parents and their parents and countless generations have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. If you cant respect that, FUCK OFF.

Re: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:17:58 PM »



It was said by a fellow Police Officer who knew the perpetrator and saw the FB posts. The Sharia Law one was not the only right-wing meme he shared on Facebook. Steven Drew admitted he had shared some content with abhorrent views



End of the day, he did share content on Facebook likely to bring the Police Force into disrepute so he was sacked. IN 2016



Calm down Bob, I already answered that further up. The phrase "extreme right wing views" was from the newspaper report you obviously never bothered to read

It was said by a fellow Police Officer who knew the perpetrator and saw the FB posts. The Sharia Law one was not the only right-wing meme he shared on Facebook. Steven Drew admitted he had shared some content with abhorrent views

End of the day, he did share content on Facebook likely to bring the Police Force into disrepute so he was sacked. IN 2016

Posts: 7 624 Re: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned « Reply #33 on: Today at 02:09:28 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:49:47 PM

Stand for the anthem - or wear the poppy - millions of our grand parents and their parents and countless generations have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. If you cant respect that, FUCK OFF.





Yeah in WWII they stood against racism in it's ultimate expression, Nazism and its racial theories that led to the death of millions. They would be disgusted with the likes of you, I know my grandfathers would