T_Bone

Posts: 1 701 Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned « on: Today at 09:11:25 AM »



When is this country going to wake up and rise up against what their doing



Whether you're a muslim or not eveyone should be outraged by thisWhen is this country going to wake up and rise up against what their doing

DowningAlbion



Classical LiberalPosts: 174 Re: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:49:48 AM »



https://www.mend.org.uk/news/police-misconduct-panel-sacks-officer-who-shared-explicitly-racist-fb-posts/



Considering how much vetting of Police Officers goes on, he was an idiot for sharing extreme right-wing views on Facebook. He took a big risk and lost Old news again (2016)Considering how much vetting of Police Officers goes on, he was an idiot for sharing extreme right-wing views on Facebook. He took a big risk and lost

Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 151 Re: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:04:40 AM » Might be old news but he was sacked, name and shamed for highlighting the demise of national pride from certain UK citizens and highlighting that Sharia Law is barbaric - BUT nobody has yet been name and shamed, and sacked for turning a blind-eye to child exploitation of vulnerable young white schoolgirls even though it was their job as a public servant to protect them. Logged

DowningAlbion



Classical LiberalPosts: 174 Re: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:40:09 AM » Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 09:57:31 AM

Extreme right wing views



This is the problem, people are been brainwashed to think say anything against Islam and it's right wing

This is the problem, people are been brainwashed to think say anything against Islam and it's right wing

Not my wording, it's from the local newspaper - "The Bristol Post notes that Mr Drews social media activity came to light when a member of the police who is Facebook friends with Drew told officials he had posted messages with extreme right wing views. And there were multiple posts, not just the Sharia Law one and he himself accepted some of the views he shared were abhorrent



Not my wording, it's from the local newspaper - "The Bristol Post notes that Mr Drews social media activity came to light when a member of the police who is Facebook friends with Drew told officials he had posted messages with extreme right wing views. And there were multiple posts, not just the Sharia Law one and he himself accepted some of the views he shared were abhorrent

He was sacked for conduct found to bring the force into disrepute. It's a fair cop

Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 151 Re: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned « Reply #16 on: Today at 11:28:16 AM »



As most people, I find this epidemic utterly revolting, which clearly the likes you and towz do not for some reason

Every thread? No, just the ones where context to the subject matter is needed.As most people, I find this epidemic utterly revolting, which clearly the likes you and towz do not for some reason

CapsDave

Posts: 4 063 Re: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned « Reply #21 on: Today at 11:59:28 AM » You idiot, not one person has defended it in any way, I go on record now to say any rape or sexual assault in any way shape or form carried out by anyone regardless of race, religion or creed should be dealt with swiftly and harshly.



Now thats all cleared up you can stop mentioning the rape of school girls and get your satisfaction elsewhere.


