Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 26, 2020, 12:22:26 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned  (Read 230 times)
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 701


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:11:25 AM »
Whether you're a muslim or not eveyone should be outraged by this  souey

When is this country going to wake up and rise up against what their doing  :unlike:
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 063


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:33:48 AM »
He should have been sacked for being stupid, thick cunt.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 851



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:47:12 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:33:48 AM
He should have been sacked for being stupid, thick cunt.
It's the way this country pussyfoot around the muslim bastards running the show who are stupid not him.He's right & every fucker knows it.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
DowningAlbion
Classical Liberal
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 174


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:49:48 AM »
Old news again (2016)

https://www.mend.org.uk/news/police-misconduct-panel-sacks-officer-who-shared-explicitly-racist-fb-posts/

Considering how much vetting of Police Officers goes on, he was an idiot for sharing extreme right-wing views on Facebook. He took a big risk and lost
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 063


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:53:44 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 09:47:12 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:33:48 AM
He should have been sacked for being stupid, thick cunt.
It's the way this country pussyfoot around the muslim bastards running the show who are stupid not him.He's right & every fucker knows it.

Well it is him, he lost his job for being stupid  :duh:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 701


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:54:16 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:33:48 AM
He should have been sacked for being stupid, thick cunt.

So speaking out against a babaric ideology makes him a thick cunt?  lost
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 701


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:57:31 AM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 09:49:48 AM
Old news again (2016)

https://www.mend.org.uk/news/police-misconduct-panel-sacks-officer-who-shared-explicitly-racist-fb-posts/

Considering how much vetting of Police Officers goes on, he was an idiot for sharing extreme right-wing views on Facebook. He took a big risk and lost

Extreme right wing views 

This is the problem, people are been brainwashed to think say anything against Islam and it's right wing  :unlike:
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 623


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:02:03 AM »
So T-Bone is Oddfield, is Bobupanddown

Interesting
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 063


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:04:00 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 09:54:16 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:33:48 AM
He should have been sacked for being stupid, thick cunt.

So speaking out against a babaric ideology makes him a thick cunt?  lost

Doing something that will get him sacked makes him a thick cunt, regardless of what it is.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 151



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:04:40 AM »
Might be old news but he was sacked, name and shamed for highlighting the demise of national pride from certain UK citizens and highlighting that Sharia Law is barbaric - BUT nobody has yet been name and shamed, and sacked for turning a blind-eye to child exploitation of vulnerable young white schoolgirls even though it was their job as a public servant to protect them.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 804


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:35:15 AM »
Yer can't beat a fuckin good Sunday morning dust up over some muzzers.



 :like:




 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
DowningAlbion
Classical Liberal
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 174


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:40:09 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 09:57:31 AM

Extreme right wing views 

This is the problem, people are been brainwashed to think say anything against Islam and it's right wing  :unlike:

Not my wording, it's from the local newspaper - "The Bristol Post notes that Mr Drews social media activity came to light when a member of the police who is Facebook friends with Drew told officials he had posted messages with extreme right wing views. And there were multiple posts, not just the Sharia Law one and he himself accepted some of the views he shared were abhorrent

He was sacked for conduct found to bring the force into disrepute. It's a fair cop :alf:
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 078


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:56:49 AM »
The police,judiciary,civil service,local government,BBC, and teaching service infested with Common Purpose ideology. Hopefully Dom Cummings will be able to drain this fetid swamp.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 151



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:02:36 AM »
He was stupid as he should know too well that simply expressing political opinion of one persuasion is far graver than a dereliction of your duty to safeguard vulnerable school girls that results in their rape, abuse and death.   
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 063


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:17:43 AM »
Why do you turn every thread into school girls being raped?  klins
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 623


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:25:01 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:17:43 AM
Why do you turn every thread into school girls being raped?  klins

Fucking wrong'un  klins
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 151



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:28:16 AM »
Every thread? No, just the ones where context to the subject matter is needed.

As most people, I find this epidemic utterly revolting, which clearly the likes you and towz do not for some reason   klins
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 623


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:28:58 AM »
Of course it's revolting, just find your OBSESSION with it quite unhealthy
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 151



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:29:49 AM »
As is your DEFENCE of these gangs
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 063


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:37:31 AM »
Nobody defends any gangs, you voyeuristically mentioning school girls being raped at every opportunity is worrying though.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 151



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:48:50 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:37:31 AM
Nobody defends any gangs, you voyeuristically mentioning school girls being raped at every opportunity is worrying though.

Nothing Voyeur about this .. given the gravitas of it though it probably does evoke sexual pleasure in your weirdo brain which is why you defend it.
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 063


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:59:28 AM »
You idiot, not one person has defended it in any way, I go on record now to say any rape or sexual assault in any way shape or form carried out by anyone regardless of race, religion or creed should be dealt with swiftly and harshly.

Now thats all cleared up you can stop mentioning the rape of school girls and get your satisfaction elsewhere.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 235


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:13:40 PM »
Actually, a poster on here did defend the grooming of underage girls. The Adam Johnston case.



Cant remember who the poster was though 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 151



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:17:56 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:59:28 AM
You idiot, not one person has defended it in any way, I go on record now to say any rape or sexual assault in any way shape or form carried out by anyone regardless of race, religion or creed should be dealt with swiftly and harshly.

Now thats all cleared up you can stop mentioning the rape of school girls and get your satisfaction elsewhere.

No satisfaction being gained from me bringing this up - that goes on record. I just do not find it as a taboo subject as you do for some reason

I was not the person who applauded the punishment of this public servant given how so many public servants have gone unpunished for far worse crimes. It is exactly these deflection techniques that leads to child abuse


Read this instead of obsessing over Liddle and licking the arse of sex tourist who can't get a woman called Lisa..
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 