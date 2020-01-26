T_Bone

Online



Posts: 1 699





Posts: 1 699 Chief inspector sacked for calling for sharia law to be banned « on: Today at 09:11:25 AM »



When is this country going to wake up and rise up against what their doing



Whether you're a muslim or not eveyone should be outraged by thisWhen is this country going to wake up and rise up against what their doing Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.