January 26, 2020, 07:54:29 PM
Snakebite with black current
Author
Topic: Snakebite with black current (Read 240 times)
Jimmy Cooper
Snakebite with black current
«
on:
Today
at 12:54:13 AM
Never heard of that,my shift mate says the black represents the blood when a snake bites.
monkeyman
Re: Snakebite with black current
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:02:44 AM
DRANK IT YEARS AGO BUT WITH GUINESS THEY CALLED IT DIESEL FUCKS YER RIGHT UP
El Capitan
Re: Snakebite with black current
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:03:45 AM
Diesel in the cross
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Snakebite with black current
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:34:07 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 01:02:44 AM
DRANK IT YEARS AGO BUT WITH GUINESS THEY CALLED IT DIESEL FUCKS YER RIGHT UP
Cider and black was diesel,cider and Guinness is black velvet. Fuck knows what Guinness and black is, shite probably.
Johnny Thunder
Re: Snakebite with black current
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:34:26 AM
Try a Velvet Pussy.
Guinness and Port.
Wee_Willie
Re: Snakebite with black current
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:46:38 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 09:34:26 AM
Try a Velvet Pussy.
Guinness and Port.
With or without anchovies
Johnny Thunder
Re: Snakebite with black current
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:56:34 AM
Squarewheelbike
Re: Snakebite with black current
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:23:48 PM
Most places now won't serve snakebite. Old girl at my local Spoons always gets a pint of lager and half a cider,then combines when she's drunk half the lager.These days most pubs won't serve them. Black Velvet is strictly Guinness and Champagne and the one with cider is a "poor man's black velvet", but is virtually impossible to pour.
Teamboro
Re: Snakebite with black current
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:24:17 PM
I've always known Snakebite and blackcurrant as diesel not larger and black
Squarewheelbike
Re: Snakebite with black current
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:11:17 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on
Today
at 05:24:17 PM
I've always known Snakebite and blackcurrant as diesel not larger and black
Witches hat in Lancashire.
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Snakebite with black current
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:01:28 PM
Purple Pisswater.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Snakebite with black current
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:21:28 PM
Remember back in the 80's when I worked in a pub in Temple, I finished early and two of the regulars were doing Hosten Pile and White Lightning snakebites. They moved onto Newquay Steam Lager, if anyone remembers that.
