Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 26, 2020, 07:54:29 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Snakebite with black current  (Read 240 times)
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 094


The ace face.


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:54:13 AM »
Never heard of that,my shift mate says the black represents the blood when a snake bites.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 429


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:02:44 AM »
DRANK IT YEARS AGO BUT WITH GUINESS THEY CALLED IT DIESEL FUCKS YER RIGHT UP  klins
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 238


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:03:45 AM »
Diesel in the cross  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 094


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:34:07 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 01:02:44 AM
DRANK IT YEARS AGO BUT WITH GUINESS THEY CALLED IT DIESEL FUCKS YER RIGHT UP  klins
Cider and black was diesel,cider and Guinness is black velvet. Fuck knows what Guinness and black is, shite probably. :alf:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 804


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:34:26 AM »
Try a Velvet Pussy.


Guinness and Port.



 :like:




 jc
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 155



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:46:38 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 09:34:26 AM
Try a Velvet Pussy.


Guinness and Port.



 :like:




 jc

With or without anchovies
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 804


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:56:34 AM »
 mcl
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 722


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:23:48 PM »
Most places now won't serve snakebite. Old girl at my local Spoons always gets a pint of lager and half a cider,then combines when she's drunk half the lager.These days most pubs won't serve them. Black Velvet is strictly Guinness and Champagne and the one with cider is a "poor man's black velvet", but is virtually impossible to pour.
Logged
Teamboro
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 101



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:24:17 PM »
I've always known Snakebite and blackcurrant as diesel not larger and black
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 722


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:11:17 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 05:24:17 PM
I've always known Snakebite and blackcurrant as diesel not larger and black

Witches hat in Lancashire.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 133



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:01:28 PM »
Purple Pisswater.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 722


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:21:28 PM »
Remember back in the 80's when I worked in a pub in Temple, I finished early and two of the regulars were doing Hosten Pile and White Lightning snakebites. They moved onto Newquay Steam Lager, if anyone remembers that.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 