Jimmy Cooper

Snakebite with black current
Never heard of that,my shift mate says the black represents the blood when a snake bites.

monkeyman

Re: Snakebite with black current
DRANK IT YEARS AGO BUT WITH GUINESS THEY CALLED IT DIESEL FUCKS YER RIGHT UP

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Snakebite with black current
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 01:02:44 AM

DRANK IT YEARS AGO BUT WITH GUINESS THEY CALLED IT DIESEL FUCKS YER RIGHT UP
Cider and black was diesel,cider and Guinness is black velvet. Fuck knows what Guinness and black is, shite probably.

Johnny Thunder

Re: Snakebite with black current





Guinness and Port.

















Try a Velvet Pussy.Guinness and Port.

Squarewheelbike

Re: Snakebite with black current
Most places now won't serve snakebite. Old girl at my local Spoons always gets a pint of lager and half a cider,then combines when she's drunk half the lager.These days most pubs won't serve them. Black Velvet is strictly Guinness and Champagne and the one with cider is a "poor man's black velvet", but is virtually impossible to pour.

Teamboro

Re: Snakebite with black current
I've always known Snakebite and blackcurrant as diesel not larger and black

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 13 133 Re: Snakebite with black current « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:01:28 PM »



Re: Snakebite with black current
Purple Pisswater.

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19